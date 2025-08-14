Nigeria: 9 At Large After Keffi Jail Break

Chaos erupted at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, in the early hours of Tuesday, as 16 inmates escaped in a violent jailbreak that left five correctional officers injured, two of them critically.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed the incident in a statement, sparking a nationwide manhunt and renewing concerns over prison security across the country.

According to a statement by NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, the escape occurred when a group of inmates breached the facility's security and attacked personnel on duty.

Abubakar said some inmates compromised the situation, enabling 16 of them to escape custody, adding that seven of the escapees have since been recaptured.

The injured officers are receiving treatment at a government hospital, with two reported to be in serious condition.

"Some inmates breached the security of the facility and attacked personnel on duty to compromise the situation, enabling 16 inmates to escape custody.

"In the course of containing the situation, five personnel of the Custodial Centre sustained varying degrees of injury, with two currently serious and receiving urgent medical attention at a government health facility," he said.

The remaining nine fugitives are still at large, and security agencies have launched a coordinated search operation.

The NCoS urged the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security formation.

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, visited the facility shortly after the incident and described the breach as "unacceptable and deeply concerning."

The Controller General of Corrections has ordered a thorough investigation and warned that any staff found complicit would face disciplinary action.

Nwakuche said no staff will be spared if found culpable.

"Furthermore, he has directed an immediate search to recapture the fleeing inmates in collaboration with sister security agencies," the statement added.

In response to mounting allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and inhumane treatment within the NCoS, the Ministry of Interior had established an Independent Investigative Panel in early 2025.

Chaired by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, and coordinated by Dr. Uju Agomoh, CEO of Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), the panel has launched a nationwide inquiry into systemic failures across custodial facilities.

History of recent jailbreaks

Nigeria has witnessed a disturbing rise in jailbreaks over the past decade, with multiple incidents across various states exposing deep flaws in the country's correctional system.

From 2015 to 2022 alone, there were at least 13 successful jailbreaks and eight unsuccessful attempts, resulting in the escape of over 6,600 inmates.

By 2025, the number of incidents had climbed to 18, with nearly 9,000 inmates freed--many of whom remain at large.

One of the most high-profile jailbreaks occurred when terrorists attacked the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, freeing hundreds of inmates, including Boko Haram suspects.

Also, gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) stormed Owerri Prison, Imo State, on 5th April 2021, using explosives and freeing over 1,800 inmates. It remains one of the largest jailbreaks in Nigerian history.

During the #EndSARS protests, mobs attacked Benin and Oko Prisons, Edo State (October 2020), releasing over 1,900 inmates.

Koton Karfe Prison, Kogi State, suffered two separate jailbreaks within three years (2016 and 2019), with dozens of inmates escaping each time. Poor infrastructure and understaffing were blamed.

The Keffi facility has a history of unrest. In August 2019, over 50 inmates reportedly attempted a mass breakout over grievances related to poor feeding and medical care.

In April 25, 2024, a torrential downpour triggered a dramatic jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, near Nigeria's capital, Abuja, leading to the escape of 118 inmates.

The NCoS said that the rainfall, which lasted several hours overnight, caused structural damage to the prison, including the collapse of its perimeter wall.

According to the NCoS spokesperson, the rain compromised the integrity of surrounding buildings and the prison's defences, allowing inmates to flee under the cover of darkness.

While the identities of the escapees remain undisclosed, concerns linger that some may pose serious security risks.

Experts react

Security experts say the frequency of jailbreaks points to systemic weaknesses, including overcrowding, underfunding and inadequate training of personnel.

"This isn't just about one prison--it's a national crisis," said a retired prison official who spoke anonymously.

Moshood Abiola, a security analyst in Lagos, pointed out that correctional officers were overwhelmed in all custodial centres across the country.

He said overcrowding was a major issue as prison officials were finding it difficult to control the numbers.

Abiola also noted delays in justice as another factor fueling jailbreaks in the country.

"Many inmates are held for years without trial, leading to frustration and unrest," he said.

In addition, he said poor infrastructure and security were contributing factors to jailbreaks, stressing that, "Most facilities lack modern surveillance systems, perimeter fences and adequate staffing."

A top correctional officer, who pleaded anonymity because he was not permitted to speak on the issue, said corruption and insider complicity were also major influencers.

"In some cases, prison staff have been accused of aiding escapes or failing to act decisively during attacks," he said, citing previous incidents.

He also condemned the authorities for often responding to jailbreaks, rather than implementing proactive reforms.

The source, therefore, called for reforms, recommending speedy adjudication of cases to reduce the number of awaiting-trial inmates, upgrading of prison infrastructure and technology, better classification of inmates based on risk level and increased training and accountability for correctional officers.

8,246 mentally ill inmates in custody nationwide - NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that a total of 8,246 inmates are currently suffering from mental illness across the custodial centres in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG), in charge of Medical Services, Dr Glory Essien, disclosed the figure during a public hearing of the Independent Investigative Panel on Alleged Corruption, Abuse of Power, Torture, and Other Inhumane Treatment by the NCoS, on Tuesday in Abuja.

"We have 8,246 inmates with mental health conditions in our custodial centres.

"From the moment someone is brought in, the police escort them to the gate and it's opened, they're admitted, and then that gate is locked behind them.

"That instant loss of freedom can trigger something. Some begin to show signs of disturbed behaviour almost immediately, as if something in their mind has shifted," she said.

Essien explained that the prison system relied on an internal network of trained inmate-leaders who assisted staff in identifying those showing signs of psychological distress.

Essien said that despite these efforts, the scale of mental health issues far exceeded the available resources.

The Assistant Controller General of Corrections in charge of pharmaceutical services, Mohammed Bashir, said that a psychological services unit had been created within the service to focus on treatment.

"We have a partnership with this psychiatric and psychological association. We have the consultants who usually go to about 12 designated custodial centres that have a large number of these cases," he said.

He, however, admitted that drug supplies often ran out within weeks due to inadequate funding and staffing.