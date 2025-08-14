Nigeria: Governor Inuwa Yahaya Leads Gombe Into Cultural Renaissance With Pioneer Museum, Historic Sites Restoration

The Gombe State Government has formalized a deal to establish a state-of-the-art museum and restore several iconic historical monuments across the state.

This bold move towards unlocking the economic potential of heritage tourism, was cemented with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a renowned heritage restoration experts, Exceeda Construction Ltd, at a ceremony presided over by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.

The project, a first of its kind in the state, is in line with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya's vision of preserving the state's identity while leveraging its cultural assets to drive sustainable development, generate employment, stimulate local economies and position Gombe as a globally recognized cultural tourism destination.

The arrangement will see the restoration and adaptive reuse of key heritage landmarks, including the old Native Authority Works Department (Gareji), Gidan Magani, the Gombe Native Authority Secretariat (Beit el Mali), Tudun Hatsi Mosque and the Old Staff Quarters of GSSS Gombe, among others.

These historic structures, many of which date back to the colonial and pre-independence era, will be transformed into educational, cultural and tourism sites while maintaining their original character, architecture and structural integrity.

Speaking at the event, Professor Njodi described the monuments as "living testimonies of our history, identity and cultural heritage."

He emphasized that restoring them is not only about protecting the past but also about inspiring future generations and positioning Gombe as a vibrant cultural and tourism hub.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Hon. Mijinyawa Tilde, who signed the agreement on behalf of the state, called it a watershed moment in Gombe State's journey toward cultural renaissance.

Exceeda Construction Ltd, represented by Architect Huraira Umar Baba, Engineer Sa'adatu Lawal Rumah and Barrister Yusrah Yusuf, assured that the project will be executed to the highest standards, with a deep respect for historical authenticity and local context.

The Mou signing was witnessed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Zubair Muhammad Umar, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Professor Muazu Shehu, Cultural Advocate, Alhaji Yaya Hammari, Permanent Secretary, Special Services & Political Affairs, Alhaji Salisu Adamu Sambo, among others.

This monumental step builds on recent recognition of Gombe State by the United Nations, which designated the Mbormi Tomb in Funakaye LGA as an international monument.

Recall that during a recent visit to the state, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, was personally guided by Governor Inuwa Yahaya through some heritage sites. Mr. Fall expressed admiration for the state's cultural assets and pledged the UN's readiness to partner with Gombe in revitalizing its historic treasures.