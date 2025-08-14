Nigeria: 2025 International Youth Day - Jigawa Charts New Course

Yesterday, the 2025 International Youth Day was celebrated across the globe under the theme " Empowered Youth, Sustainable Future: Innovate, Include, and Inspire." The theme was timely and inspiring, highlighting the crucial role of youth in building a sustainable future.

In Jigawa State, the day was marked with a colourful event at the Banquet Hall of the Dutse Government House, featuring innovative approaches to youth engagement, including panel discussions, policy dialogues, and narratives on youth development and societal progress.

The State Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture organised the event and invited youth groups, civil society organisations, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, relevant government agencies, and other stakeholders.

The discussions focused on young people's social lives, their challenges, and prospects for building an ideal society.

In attendance were the state governor, Malam Umar Namadi; his deputy; the minister of state for education; the speaker of the State Assembly; the secretary to the state government; and other top government officials--all demonstrating their recognition of the importance of youth in society.

Governor Namadi has repeatedly emphasised the significance of youth development, stating that his administration is fully committed to investing in young people, as the future of the state rests on their shoulders.

This commitment is evident in Governor Namadi's 12-Point Agenda, which prioritises youth development through massive investments in education, skills training, empowerment, and mentorship over the past two years.

These initiatives aim to prepare young people to meet the requirements of becoming competent future leaders.

Under the 12-Point Agenda, youth development has been given special priority. All relevant ministries are directed to introduce innovations that will help Jigawa youths unlock their full potential.

During the event, the executive secretary of the State Directorate of Economic Empowerment revealed that over 500,000 young men and women across the state have benefited from economic empowerment and skills training programs in the last two years, an investment that is already yielding positive results.

He further assured the youth that more empowerment programs, skills training, and job opportunities are underway to combat poverty and ensure sustainable growth.

A group of students from the Federal University Dutse staged a dramatic performance highlighting the dangers of drug abuse.

Their presentation exposed how unscrupulous individuals and unpatriotic politicians exploit drug abuse for economic and political gains, endangering the future of society.

The robust performance served as a wake-up call, urging collective action to combat drug abuse by strengthening government institutions, law enforcement agencies, and public intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

The youth-led anti-drug campaign was strategically impactful, leveraging the event's platform to reach a wider audience.

Among the state's innovative youth policies are: Free Girl-Child Education, DANMODI Student Care Programme, a programme that provides financial support, counselling, and mentorship for academic and character excellence, over 150% increase* in annual scholarships for tertiary students, covering at least 50% of registration fees.

Full scholarships are available for hundreds of students with outstanding performance, locally and internationally.

Over 6,000 teachers, 1,500 health workers,1,500 agricultural extension workers (J-Agro), and 9,000 school guards were recruited as part of strategic job creation.

During the panel discussion, participants commended Jigawa State for its achievements in youth development while identifying areas requiring further government attention.

The role of civil society in supporting youth growth was also emphasised, with calls for collaboration rather than pessimism in policy implementation.

Youth groups were urged to advocate for collective interests through dialogue and constructive engagement rather than confrontation.

Key stakeholders also stressed the need for more skills acquisition centres and better-equipped training facilities.

Parents and religious leaders were advised to instil moral discipline, patriotism, and humanity in young minds while discouraging rebellion or harmful ideologies.

The state commissioner for information, youth, sports, and culture, Hon. Sagiru Musa, underscored the celebration's importance in addressing challenges facing youth development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged young people to recognise their responsibilities, prepare for leadership, and uphold societal values to earn respect.

The event also featured the inauguration of the pioneer state and local government youth council executives, designed to foster teamwork in tackling youth-related challenges.

In his closing address, "Governor Umar Namadi reaffirmed his administration's commitment to youth development, pledging continued investment in programmes that empower young people as key drivers of Jigawa's growth.

He promised to review all recommendations from the youth and prioritise their implementation, stating:

That "Citizen input is crucial for realistic budgeting and policymaking. We will analyse all suggestions from this event and act accordingly."

The 2025 International Youth Day celebration in Jigawa State was unprecedented in innovation and grandeur. It marked a significant milestone in shaping society's future, with youth at the forefront of this transformation.