Nigeria: NAF Killed 592 Terrorists, Destroyed 372 Assets in 8 Months - CAS

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft operating in the North East killed 592 terrorists and obliterated 372 enemy assets in eight months.

The CAS revealed these figureS in Maiduguri yesterday during a visit to Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

In a statement by NAF spokesman,Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, he said the Air Component executed 798 combat sorties, destroyed 206 terrorists' vehicles and 166 logistics hubs in the North East.

He quoted the CAS as saying, "backed by an upgraded fleet and precision night-strike capabilities, NAF aircraft had executed 798 combat sorties, clocking over 1,500 operational flight hours in the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai".

The operations, he said, had crippled terrorist mobility and logistics by destroying 206 technical vehicles and 166 key logistics hubs deep in hostile territory.

"This year, our air war is faster, sharper, and more surgical," the CAS declared. "We are taking out high-value targets, crippling their logistics, and hunting down every cell that threatens the peace of the North-East."

According to the statement, from Gonori to Rann, Dikwa to Damboa, Azir to Mallam Fatori, NAF airpower has pounded terrorist strongholds with coordinated day-and-night operations, delivering devastating strikes in some of the most challenging terrain.

The air chief further disclosed that the offensive had been boosted by deploying A-29 Super Tucano aircraft capable of precision and night missions, Mi-171 helicopters for medical evacuation and logistics, and enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms for round-the-clock target tracking.

He added that a new Mi-35 gunship was expected to further intensify close-air support for ground troops in the theatre.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum praised the NAF for its sustained air support in degrading terrorist capabilities and protecting communities.

He said, "The Nigerian Air Force has been a steadfast partner in our fight against insurgency.

"Your operations have saved countless lives and allowed our communities to rebuild. The people of Borno State recognise your sacrifices and stand firmly behind you."

The CAS, in turn, applauded the several initiatives of the Borno State government for what he described as the "Borno Model", a community-driven non-kinetic engagement combined with hard-hitting military action, which he said had proved to be a winning formula in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign. "We are winning this war in the air, on the ground, and in the hearts of the people," he vowed, reinforcing that NAF's operations were as much about protecting civilians and rebuilding trust as they were about destroying enemy capabilities.

The CAS also inspected facilities at the NAF Base in Maiduguri, where he engaged with aircrew and ground crew, urging them to maintain their relentless efforts. The CAS was also briefed on the ongoing operational activities of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.