Nigeria: Passengers With Unruly, Violent Behaviour Risk Prosecution, Bi-Courtney Warns

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) operators, said passengers who engage in disruptive or violent behaviour at its terminal will face full prosecution under applicable Nigerian aviation laws.

The head of Corporate Communications, Bi-Courtney, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, said the management will not tolerate unruly behaviour within its terminal facilities.

The company urged all travellers using MMA2 facilities to comply promptly with all crew instructions and safety protocols, and to treat airline and airport personnel with respect and courtesy.

However, she urged passengers to report any concerning behaviour to security personnel immediately, saying aviation security measures exist to protect everyone's safety.

"BASL wishes to address a recent incident involving unruly passenger behaviour and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety and security standards within our facilities.

Recall that on the 10th of August 2025, at approximately 2:30pm, a serious incident of passenger misconduct occurred involving Ms. Comfort Emmanson, who arrived on Ibom Air flight QI 513 from Uyo. The passenger exhibited multiple acts of aggression and non-compliance that endangered the safety of airline crew members and airport security personnel.

The incident began when the passenger refused to comply with standard safety protocols regarding mobile phone usage during landing procedures. Subsequently, Ms. Emmanson physically assaulted multiple personnel, including Ibom Air cabin crew member Juliana Edward, BASL and FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers.

"The passenger has been handed over to FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) for further investigation. The Airport Command of the Nigerian Police Force has also been notified and is aware of the situation.

The Management wishes to make clear that such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances within our terminal facilities," she stated.