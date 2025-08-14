Nigeria: FG Plants Seeds of Peace, Prosperity At Kawu Grazing Reserve

Federal government yesterday flagged off the 2025 National Pasture Planting Day at the historic Kawu Grazing Reserve in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It pledged to transform grazing reserves into hubs of sustainable livestock production, peaceful coexistence, and economic empowerment.

The minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, described the ceremony as more than just planting seeds and called it "the sowing of a vision" to resuscitate grazing reserves, promote environmental stewardship, and strengthen Nigeria's livestock value chain.

"Our grazing reserves, such as the one in Kawu, are not merely patches of land but hubs of opportunity for pasture and crop production, breed improvement, veterinary services, youth and women empowerment, and food security," Maiha said.

Highlighting the challenges posed by inadequate quality fodder, the minister announced that eight pasture varieties had been released into the national seed system for the first time in 48 years.

He said the ministry was also establishing pasture seed banks, feedlots, irrigation and water harvesting systems, and forging research partnerships with universities, the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), and international agencies to promote high-yield, drought-tolerant pasture species.

Maiha commended the Kawu community, the Buhari Emirate Council, and development partners for their support, urging Nigerians to see the planting as a symbol of hope for a future where livestock production thrives alongside environmental and social stability.

Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, who represented the FCT Administration, commended the initiative as a strategic step to ensure year-round quality feed for livestock, reduce overgrazing, prevent land degradation, and enhance peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

She said the Kawu Grazing Reserve could serve as a model for other states with proper management and infrastructure.

The district head of Kawu, Alhaji Ali Dankawu, welcomed the project but called on the FCT Administration to address compensation for original landowners of the 9,000-hectare reserve and improve security for surrounding villages.