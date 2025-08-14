Nigeria: Afri Invoice to Drive Nigeria's E-Invoicing Mandate With 150 Marketing Roles

Nigeria's pioneering locally built e-invoice platform, Afri Invoice, is set to drive the country's e-invoicing mandate by creating 150 new marketing roles across seven major States.

It stated that this was a bold step in its mission to empower Nigerians and accelerate digital transformation in the nation's business landscape.

Afri Invoices expressed its growing impact in the Nigerian market, rapidly becoming a trusted solution for businesses seeking to streamline financial operations, comply with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) regulations, and embrace the future of digital invoicing.

While the platform allows users to create, send, and manage invoices seamlessly, it also ensures compliance with the FIRS' new e-Invoicing mandate. In its previous media campaign, Afri Invoice highlighted its commitment to building a homegrown solution tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Speaking on this development, CEO of Afri Invoice, Mark Odenore, said, "We believe in the power of Nigerian talent and technology. This expansion is not just about hiring, it's about creating opportunities, building careers, and shaping the future of digital business in Nigeria."

Afri Invoice, he said, is now recruiting 150 marketing professionals to join its dynamic team across Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Oyo, Kano, Kaduna, and Abuja. He added that these roles are open to ambitious individuals with laptops and smartphones who are ready to be part of a fast-growing tech company that values flexibility, innovation, and impact.

With daily earning potential ranging from N10,000 to N100,000, the roles offer a flexible, remote-friendly, performance-based work style.

These roles, the CEO said, offer more than just income, they offer a chance to be part of a movement that is redefining how Nigerian businesses operate, noting that, marketing staff will help spread awareness of Afri Invoices benefits, onboard new users, and support the digital transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) and enterprises alike.

"Afri Invoice is more than a platform; it's a catalyst for change. Helping businesses digitise their invoicing processes reduces paperwork, improves financial transparency, and supports compliance with FIRS mandates. The platform is intuitive, secure, and built with Nigerian users in mind," the company pointed out.