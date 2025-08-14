Nigeria: Airtel, Vodacom Sign Infrastructure-Sharing Deal to Bridge Digital Divide

Airtel Africa and Vodacom Group have entered into a strategic infrastructure-sharing agreement to accelerate digital inclusion and expand reliable connectivity across key African markets, including Mozambique, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

While the agreement is subject to regulatory approvals in respective countries, the landmark collaboration sees both telecom giants share fibre and tower infrastructure to support faster rollout of digital services, especially in underserved communities. It also cuts operational costs and improves speed to market.

The chief executive officer of Vodacom Group, Shameel Joosub, stressed that the partnership is seen as a proactive step in creating a sustainable, inclusive and connected digital future for the continent.

He said, "Providing connectivity to empower people is at the core of our strategy. Our partnership with Airtel Africa allows us to provide cost-effective services to more people, more rapidly, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age"

Joosub noted that the partnership aligns with Vodacom's ambition to connect 260 million customers by 2030, stressing the need for scalable and cost-efficient network solutions. "This agreement allows us to narrow the digital divide and empower more individuals and communities through digitalisation," he added.

Similarly, the chief executive officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said the collaboration reflects the company's commitment to making its network accessible even in the remotest locations.

"Even as competitors, it has become imperative for us to collaborate and provide critical infrastructure to build resilient networks that can support emerging digital technologies," Taldar said.

He added that the initiative would unlock greater access to digital and financial opportunities that can transform lives across the continent, while meeting all regulatory requirements.

Hence, the agreement is expected to play a vital role in bridging the digital divide in Africa, as both companies leverage shared infrastructure to deliver faster internet, broader access to digital tools, and improved service reliability to millions of Africans.