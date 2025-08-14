Cameroon: Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Impound Cameroon-Bound PMs Boat

Marine police operatives on the waterways of Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State have smashed an illegal bunkering syndicate.

They arrested two suspected oil thieves and impounded a wooden boat loaded with the product around the Okposo axis.

Leadership gathered that the suspects in the illegal business usually ship petroleum products to some central African countries through the Gulf of Guinea, especially the neighbouring Cameroon.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Timfon John, who confirmed this to journalists at the state command's headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, the state capital, explained that the interception and arrest of the suspects followed quick action on credible intelligence.

She said, "Akwa Ibom State Marine Police has successfully intercepted a large wooden boat and arrested two suspects for the unlawful possession of petroleum products, which constituted an act of economic sabotage.

"The operation took place on August 2, 2025, at approximately 0530 hours, in the Okposo waterways within the Mbo LGA," he said.

"Acting on credible intelligence, the Marine Police mobilised two gunboats to the location where a large wooden boat was sighted, laden with what is suspected to be stolen crude oil. The vessel was reportedly sailing towards the maritime border between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon.

"The swift action of the marine police led to the apprehension of the two suspects and the recovery of the boat and its contents. The petroleum product is believed to have been stolen from the weir head of an oil pipeline."

According to her, the investigation was ongoing. She warned criminal elements who are in the habit of perpetrating criminal activities across Nigerian borders to other countries to be wary, as the laws would not spare any culprits when caught.