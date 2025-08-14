Nigeria: Gombe Hosts Zamfara Officials for Insights On Efficient Airport Operations, Planning

A high-level delegation from Zamfara State, led by the Head of Civil Service, Yakubu Sani Hydar, has visited Gombe State on a study tour as part of preparations for the commencement of flight operations at the newly constructed Gusau Airport.

During a courtesy call on the Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, rhe team lead, explained that the tour aims to understudy the operational structure of Gombe Airport for possible adaptation in Gusau.

He said Zamfara State is at an advanced stage of preparing for the official inauguration of the airport in its capital, and seeks to learn from functional models to ensure seamless, efficient and safe flight operations.

Hydar said they needed to gather best practices and insights that could be tailored to fit the needs of the Gusau Airport project, and Gombe serves as a model.

He thanked the Gombe State Government for the warm reception and hospitality, praising the focused and purposeful leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

In his response, the SSG, Professor Njodi, emphasized Gombe State's readiness to support Zamfara in its quest to build a sustainable and operationally sound airport.

He directed the management of Brigadier Zakari Maimalari Airport to provide the visiting officials with all relevant information and operational insights that could be helpful to the Gusau project.

Professor Njodi noted that the Gombe State Government is deeply committed to the maintenance, improvement and expansion of infrastructure across the state.

He pointed out several key projects delivered by the current administration, including the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, the Mega Motor Park, and the ongoing livestock development zone, International Grains Market among others, all aimed at boosting the state's economic development and investment profile.

Following the courtesy visit, the Zamfara delegation proceeded to the Brigadier Zakari Maimalari Airport for an extensive tour.

At various operational units, including the Control Tower, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) office, and the Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR) system, the team was briefed by the Sole Administrator, Engr Sulaiman Musa on the specific roles and importance of each department in ensuring the airport's functionality, safety and compliance with aviation standards.

The team expressed deep admiration, indicating that the study tour will provide them with the technical know-how and strategic insights needed to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated commencement of flight operations at the Gusau Airport, thereby opening a new chapter in the state's transportation and economic development agenda.