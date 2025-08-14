Nigeria: Unruly Behaviour - Airline Operators Query Faan Security Response At Airports

Amid recurring activities of unruly passengers at the airport, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Monday said the recent incident has exposed vulnerabilities in the security response by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC).

The association stated this against the backdrop of placing Ibom Airlines' unruly passenger, Comfort Emmanson, on its 'No Fly' list indefinitely, calling on FAAN to review and tighten security procedures at all airports nationwide.

The association's public relations officer, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said airline operators condemned the violent incident involving Emmanson on Ibom Air flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos on August 10, 2025, commending the airline for its professionalism.

Recall that the AON said Emmanson is banned from flying with any AON member domestically or internationally for life.

"We reviewed the detailed statement issued by Ibom Air regarding the incident. We commend the airline for its swift and professional handling of this unfortunate event and fully endorse its actions."

"The incident which Ibom Air described, from the initial refusal of the passenger to comply with safety instructions regarding mobile phone usage, which led to the brutal physical assault on Ibom Air crew members and the attempted use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon, constitutes one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed this year.

"This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack that placed the lives of crew, passengers, and the integrity of the aircraft itself at risk. This behaviour is unacceptable. Therefore, effective immediately, AON has indefinitely placed Ms. Emmanson on its 'No Fly' list. She is hereby banned from flying with any AON member, domestically or internationally, for life.

Such incidents have become one too many with the most recent being the incident involving Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on ValueJet and the unruly behaviour of Senator Adams Oshiomhole towards the members of staff of Air Peace," the AON said.

"The AON stands united with Ibom Air and all our members in maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly airline passengers. Going forward, anyone who exhibits such behaviour will suffer similar consequences. While we recognise the rights of passengers to express their grievances, such actions must follow due process. We are committed to protecting our employees, passengers, and equipment, and maintaining the highest safety standards," he said.

However, analysts believe that the recent spate of unruly incidents highlights the ongoing challenges in balancing tight security enforcement with passenger rights and operational integrity at Nigerian airports. Airline operators, security experts, and regulatory bodies are pushing for more transparent, efficient, and professional handling of security issues to restore public confidence in the nation's aviation sector.

They noted that this developing situation shows that while FAAN and related agencies are stepping up measures, greater reforms and stringent regulation enforcement remain critical to curb disruptive behaviours that jeopardise aviation safety and the smooth operation of airports across Nigeria.