Nigeria: Doyin Abiola - Media Doyen Lives On

The sun has set on a trailblazer in journalism, Dr Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola, who in her lifetime, pointed the way for her gender in an industry hitherto dominated by the male folk.

Respected nationally and internationally as a symbolic pen of courage, Abiola was the first woman in Nigeria to edit a national daily and the first woman to become managing director and Editor-in-Chief of a media house, Concord Newspapers Limited, thus enhancing her pioneering role.

Abiola contributed her quota to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria during her lifetime, especially at a younger age, as a reporter, features writer and group features editor.

Abiola's media career, which began at the Daily Sketch newspaper after graduating from the University of Ibadan in 1969 with a degree in English and Drama, was marked by innovation and impact.

In her popular column, "Tiro," she addressed major societal issues, including gender advocacy, which was rarely discussed openly in those days.

Since her demise, prominent Nigerians have paid a flurry of tributes to a woman who dared to succeed in an aggressively competitive industry.

Paying glowing tribute to the late Mrs Abiola, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described her as a pioneering journalist, a courageous democrat, and a towering figure who not only redefined media leadership but also stood firm during Nigeria's fight for democracy.

The President said that the late media icon broke gender barriers in Nigerian journalism, becoming the first woman to edit a national newspaper and later the first female Managing Director of a major daily publication.

Tinubu also said she embodied integrity, tenacity, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to public good and democratic governance.

According to him, as the late Chief Abiola's wife, Doyin became deeply involved in politics as she mobilised and guided the media to support democracy.

"When the military shut down the Concord Group, she stood her ground. She fought for the validation of the June 12 mandate. She was a soldier of democracy in her own right," the President said.

To underscore this, President Bola Tinubu highlighted her pivotal role during the political crisis that followed the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He said Dr. Abiola's contributions extended beyond journalism as she laid the groundwork for generations of women to rise in media and public life.

Many of her contemporaries, those who worked closely with her and benefited from her wealth of experience, describe her as a consummate professional.

The former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, a protégé of this late amazon, said in his tribute that she was knowledgeable and a consummate media professional who lived a good life.

Mike Awoyinfa, who also worked under her tutelage, said she was a brilliant, innovative, and great newspaper manager.

Another junior colleague, Aliu Mohammed, said her demise is a significant loss to the nation's media industry. He described her as an incredible woman and a true mentor who treated the staff like friends and family.

As the wife and later widow of the late business mogul and politician Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Doyin, as she was fondly called, wore humility like a cloak.

In pursuit of more knowledge, she left for the United States in 1970, where she earned a master's degree in journalism. She returned to the country and joined the Daily Times as a Features Writer, becoming Group Features Editor and later a Daily Times editorial board member. She worked alongside Dele Giwa, Stanley Macebuh, and Amma Ogan. Not done with academics, Doyin secured a Ph.D in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

As the pioneer editor of National Concord in 1980, she championed people-focused journalism and later oversaw the publication of Weekend Concord, which set a new tone in human-interest storytelling.

Doyin was appointed editor-in-chief of Daily National Concord, which the late MKO Abiola owned. She eventually became the managing director and editor-in-chief in 1986. Doyin Abiola (nee Aboaba) set another record in 1986 when she became the first Nigerian woman to be selected to participate in the Eisenhower Fellowship.

After Concord, she continued giving the media industry her time and expertise, primarily through mentorship. She was chairperson of the Awards Nominating panel at the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) and the CNN African Journalist of the Year Awards.

To her credit, she stood firm with the Abiola family through their political tribulations following the annulment of her late husband's June 12, 1993, presidential election victory.

The Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN) described her as a quintessential journalist and media icon whose impact on Nigerian journalism remains indelible.

The Trustees of DAME unanimously approved her as the recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th DAME.

As this newspaper bids this pen of courage a deserved farewell, we give voice to the prayer that her soul rests in peace and that this nation be blessed with more women of Dr Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola's calibre and pedigree.