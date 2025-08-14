Nigeria: Niger Delta Leaders Laud NDDC

Leaders from various ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region have lauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board and management for their transformative initiatives in the region.

The leaders, under the auspices of the Forum of Presidents of Apex Ethnic Nationalities, Elder Statesmen, and Opinion Leaders in the Niger Delta, expressed confidence in the board and management of the commission led by the chairman, Barrister Chiedu Ebie and managing director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

The forum disclosed this in a statement, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt and signed by the president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, former national chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essen, and 39 others.

The forum, which lauded the commission for its recently celebrated 25th anniversary, expressed delight at the pace of development across the region under the current leadership of the NDDC.

They stated that the transformative initiatives of the commission's current leaders, such as Project Hope, Youth Internship Scheme, and the Light up the Niger Delta programme, have notably improved social infrastructure and human development in the region.

The statement commended the NDDC board's commitment to transparency and prudent resource management, which has enhanced stakeholder confidence and promoted equitable development at the grassroots level.

In the education sector, the Foreign Post-Graduate Program has so far benefited 2,323 students, while the National Post-Graduate Scholarship is also ongoing. Several schools have been rehabilitated, and educational materials distributed to promote learning.

The U-Lesson Educational Program, launched in October 2024, is a bold step toward encouraging primary and secondary school students to embrace technology in an increasingly competitive global environment.

The forum also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a visionary team to lead the NDDC and urged him to disregard any calls for the dissolution of the current Board.

"We believe the Board's achievements over the past two years are a testament to the President's commitment to the development of the Niger Delta. Dissolving the Board at this critical juncture would truncate ongoing progress, derail future plans, and potentially reignite tensions in the region."

They also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly, ministers, state governors, and other stakeholders who have contributed to the Commission's successes.

"These achievements would not have been possible without the collective efforts of these critical stakeholders. We urge continued collaboration with the current Board to ensure even greater progress for the Niger Delta region."

It said, "The current NDDC Team, led by Barrister Chiedu Ebie and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has brought hope and renewed energy to the region."