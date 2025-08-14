Liberia: New Report Reveals Pathways to Sustainable Livelihoods for Coastal Communities

A new report by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) under the European Union-funded Communities for Fisheries project highlights opportunities to secure sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities in Liberia. This initiative aims to alleviate pressure on overexploited fish populations while empowering fishers and fish workers to build resilient futures.

The report sheds light on the challenges faced by Liberia's fisheries sector, which contributes 10% of the country's GDP and employs more than 51,000 people. It also offers actionable insights into how alternative livelihoods can alleviate poverty and ensure long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

Surveyed fishers expressed deep cultural and economic ties to fishing, with many identifying the profession as a source of pride and identity. Nevertheless, 83% of respondents indicated a willingness to explore alternative livelihoods if these options could provide similar or greater financial returns. The most promising alternatives included selling fishing equipment, offering transportation services, and engaging in retail activities. Women fish workers, who represent 60% of Liberia's fisheries workforce, favoured ventures such as petty trading, tailoring, and farming.

The report emphasises that, while alternative livelihoods present significant potential, fishers and fish workers face several barriers to new work. Limited access to capital, insufficient vocational training, and poor infrastructure--such as inadequate roads and electricity--hamper their ability to diversify income streams. Furthermore, a lack of formal financial services in rural areas adds to these challenges.

Despite the various challenges facing fishers within the industry and in their efforts to find alternative work, the development of community-led initiatives such as Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs), consisting predominantly of women, have helped many in coastal communities to improve their financial security.

The experiences of Mary, a Liberian fishmonger and participant in the European Union-funded Communities for Fisheries project, demonstrate the success of the VSLAs. After her family's canoe was destroyed, she used her savings to recover from the accident, purchasing a new canoe and sustaining her family of twelve. Mary's story reflects the resilience and potential of community-driven financial solutions.

The report also underscores the importance of integrating livelihood programmes into fisheries management policies. Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs), another initiative of the European Union-funded Communities for Fisheries project, have already enhanced local governance, giving communities a voice in managing their fisheries. In Grand Cape Mount County, the CMA helped resolve inter-community conflicts and doubled the number of women in leadership roles, reinforcing the link between financial independence and greater decision-making power for women.

EJF calls for urgent action to scale up these successes, recommending improved infrastructure, expanded vocational training, and enhanced access to credit through initiatives like VSLAs. With sustained support from the Liberian government and international partners, the findings of this report could pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future for Liberia's coastal communities.

Cephas Asare, West Africa Regional Manager at EJF, said, "This report demonstrates the pressing need for targeted support to empower Liberia's coastal communities. EJF's European Union-funded Communities for Fisheries project has provided practical solutions to reduce dependency on marine resources while offering fishers and fish workers a pathway to financial security. These efforts are essential to protect Liberia's fish populations and the communities that depend on them."