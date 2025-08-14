Liberia: China, Liberia Deepen Economic Ties As Participants Conclude Industrial Clustering Seminar

Monrovia — China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Liberia's economic growth and industrial development as participants from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry concluded a specialized seminar on Industrial Clustering and Investment Promotion.

Speaking at the certificate presentation ceremony held recently at the Ministry of commerce and Industry, the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, said with the implementation of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda, Liberia's development has opened a new chapter.

Under these circumstances, he asserted China's development experience offers valuable insights for Liberia's reference.

"At the same time, China always maintains that the experience you had in China requires contextualized adaptation to Liberia's national conditions to achieve effective localization in practice," he stated.

Amb. Yin extended warm congratulations to the Liberian participants and commended Commerce Minister Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh for her dedication to strengthening China-Liberia trade and economic relations.

The seminar, themed Industrial Clustering and Investment Promotion, featured intensive training on areas such as commercial logistics, regional economic development, industrial chain consolidation, investment promotion management, green trade, and the creation of a legalized business environment.

During the course of the training, Chinese experts shared practical experiences, including the dual-engine model of the Hainan Free Trade Port, which integrates a rule-of-law-based business environment with digitalized services.

Participants also explored strategies from central and western China where industrial clustering has enhanced regional competitiveness, along with lessons on green supply chains and sustainable development. The sessions emphasized not only China's successes, but also ways to adapt these models to Liberia's unique economic conditions.

Key discussions included leveraging Liberia's port advantages for commercial logistics and applying lessons from China's regional development to address Liberia's own economic disparities.

The Chinese envoy expressed confidence that the end of the seminar marked the start of deeper cooperation, with China pledging to remain a reliable partner in Liberia's pursuit of industrial growth, balanced regional development, and improved living standards.

Quoting an African proverb, he among other things pointed out: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," adding that the certificates awarded were a testament to both professional growth and the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Speaking earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh lauded the Chinese Ambassador and Government of the People's Republic of China for their "long-standing friendship" and commitment to Liberia's development goals.

She said the Ministry will experience transformation through continued capacity-building initiatives, urging beneficiaries to apply and share the skills they have acquired.

Minister Dagoseh further encouraged more women to take advantage of future training opportunities to strengthen the Ministry's work and contribute to national growth.

Deputy Minister for Trade Services, Wilmot A. Reeves, also extolled China for its sustained support to the country's development, particularly in the areas of trade and industry.

Deputy Reeves described China as "critical" to the work of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, noting that the continued training programs will be instrumental in promoting trade and industrial growth.