Liberia: Business Cry Foul As National Wash Commission Accused of Unlawful Shutdowns, Money Extortion

13 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission (NWSHC) is facing mounting backlash after shutting down G-5 Plus Breweries Inc., formerly the Coca-Cola Factory, in Paynesville -- a move company staff and business leaders are calling unlawful and extortionist.

On August 8, 2025, the Commission issued a cease-and-desist order accusing the company of blocking inspectors during a June 24 compliance check, failing to present permits and certificates, and refusing to pay a US$3,500 fine.

The order, signed by Executive Director Morris Gono, claims the company violated multiple WASH regulations, including inspection access and certification requirements.

But staff at G-5 Plus Breweries insist the allegations are false.

"We have been compliant with all laws and our facilities meet all safety and environmental standards," a staffer told FrontPageAfrica on condition of anonymity. "This is harassment. They keep demanding money. Now they've imposed an unjust fine and want us to pay before we can operate. It's unfair."

Witnesses say the Commission gave the company just five minutes to accept the shutdown order, even though top management was absent. When low-level staff hesitated, Gono allegedly refused to wait and insisted operations cease immediately.

The shutdown has sparked outrage within the business community, with critics accusing the Commission of abusing its authority for financial gain.

When contacted, Gono declined to answer questions via phone or WhatsApp, insisting that only a hardcopy letter of inquiry would be considered. "For a better response sign, stamp and send this letter to my office because the inclusion of bribery and others need a systematic response not individual," he said. After such a letter was delivered, he dismissed it for lacking a "valid stamp."

The standoff adds to growing fears among Liberian businesses over what they see as a dangerous precedent -- regulatory enforcement being used as a tool for intimidation and extortion rather than public health protection.

