Liberia: LRA, Pul Conclude 2-Day Journalism Training of 30 Journalists On Tax Reporting

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in partnership with the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), has concluded a two-day intensive training to empower journalists with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively report on taxation and revenue issues.

The workshop, which ran from August 11-12, 2025 in Kakata, Margibi County, was a collaborative effort aimed at strengthening the capacity of media practitioners, primarily from Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, D. Kaihenneh Sengbeh, Manager for the LRA's Communication, Media, and Public Affairs (CMPA) Section, described the event as a "historic and strategic" part of the authority's 2025 Media Engagement Strategy.

"A well-informed media is one of the most powerful tools for increasing public awareness, promoting voluntary tax compliance, and ultimately boosting revenue for national development," Sengbeh stated.

He stressed that a journalist cannot effectively report on an issue they don't fully understand and that this training would give them the "knowledge, skills, and confidence to tell Liberia's tax story with professionalism, fairness, and depth."

Sengbeh believes that bridging these gaps will help journalists become "tax ambassadors" in their communities, fostering a culture of transparency and compliance.

The training featured experts from key LRA departments, including Domestic Tax and Customs, with sessions covering the LRA's mandate, accurate reporting on revenue issues, and how to make complex tax information accessible to the public.

Sengbeh emphasized that this is not a one-off event but the start of a sustained partnership. Plans include follow-up workshops, joint awareness campaigns, and the creation of a national network on tax reporting.

Sengbeh concluded with a powerful message: "A strong, informed, and independent media is an indispensable partner in building a tax-conscious nation. Together, we can foster a culture where taxes are understood, compliance is embraced, and revenue is mobilized for Liberia's development."

Also speaking, PUL President, Julius Kanubah, hailed the workshop as a critical step toward improving media literacy on revenue-related issues. Kanubah highlighted that media literacy and advocacy on tax matters remain low in Liberia, and this collaboration with the LRA seeks to close that gap.

Kanubah noted that the PUL, as the umbrella organization for Liberian journalists, has a core responsibility for capacity building. He emphasized that journalists serve as a vital link between taxpayers and the LRA, and the skills gained from the training will help produce more "reliable, accurate, and impactful reporting on national revenue issues."

The training, fully sponsored by the LRA for US$6,891, aims to strengthen journalists' understanding of domestic taxes, customs operations, and media ethics in tax reporting.