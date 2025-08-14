Liberia: LFA President Raji Unveils Record Prize Increases for Men's and Women's Leagues

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has announced sweeping increases in prize money and club subventions across its top-tier competitions, marking one of the most significant financial boosts in the body's history.

LFA President Mustapha Raji made the announcement on August 12 during a media engagement at the association's Congo Town headquarters, framing the decision as part of a broader push to raise the quality, visibility, and competitiveness of Liberian football--particularly the women's game.

"We believe this step is necessary not only to reward champions but to elevate the standards of football across the board," Raji told reporters.

Massive Prize Boost for League Champions

Starting in the 2025/26 season, Men's First Division champions will pocket US$30,000, a 50% jump from the US$20,000 offered in 2021/22, and nearly quadruple the US$7,895 awarded in 2018/19.

The Women's Upper Division champions will now earn US$25,000, their highest-ever payout, up from US$20,000.

The increases--unanimously approved by the LFA Executive Committee--reflect a clear commitment to incentivize performance and narrow the gender gap in the sport.

FA Cup Prizes Equalized for First Time

In a historic move for equity in Liberian sports, both the men's and women's FA Cup winners will each receive US$10,000 from next season. Previously, men's winners earned around US$7,900, while women's winners received just US$5,300 or less.

"We are not just investing in football--we are investing in fairness, in inclusivity, and in the future of the game," Raji said.

Support for Women's Football Strengthened

The LFA is also increasing annual subventions for Women's Upper Division clubs by US$1,500, bringing the total to US$7,500 per club. Backed by the CAF Impact Fund, the increase is intended to help clubs cover operational and technical costs.

League Structure Changes

In the men's first division, teams will grow from 14 to 16 starting in the 2026/27 season, while in the beach Soccer League, team will be limited to 10 in the 2025/26 season to improve quality and management.