Liberia: Business Mogul Cllr. George B. Kailondo to Open $1.3m State-of-the-Art Brilliant Minds International Christian School

Education is the foundation of national development--empowering individuals, reducing poverty, improving health outcomes, and driving economic growth. With this in mind, Liberian business tycoon Cllr. George B. Kailondo has invested US$1.3 million to establish the Brilliant Minds International Christian School, a modern educational facility set to open in September 2025.

Located in Thinker Villagine, the new school--housed in the former Executive Inn Hotel--features 36 fully air-conditioned classrooms, three laboratories (science, computer, and library), and a secure fenced compound. It also boasts two large private generators with transformers, four school buses, and a meal program offering students three meals daily at an affordable cost.

Cllr. Kailondo emphasized that quality education requires quality teachers. The school has recruited highly qualified instructional staff, with a bachelor's degree as the minimum requirement and several holding master's degrees. Class sizes will be capped at 15 students to ensure personalized attention.

Students will be taught foreign languages such as French, Spanish, and Chinese, as well as Liberian dialects like Kpelleh to promote cultural heritage. The institution will serve Kindergarten through 12th grade, with two classrooms per grade level.

Aside from its academic mission, the school will create around 40 jobs for Liberians, including teaching, administrative, and support roles.

"I believe the best gift any parent can give a child is quality education," Cllr. Kailondo said. "If you educate your child, they can rise to become anything--even President of Liberia."

Cllr. Kailondo, who has spent 34 years in business, urged the public to support not only his new school but also his other enterprises, which he says align with President Joseph Boakai's vision to "Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia."

Recently, he launched a microfinance bank licensed by the Central Bank of Liberia, which he aims to expand into a full commercial bank in the coming years. The bank currently serves over 500 customers and plans to open two additional branches by September--in Congo Town and Bushrod Island.

His business portfolio also includes the Kailondo Hotel, which evolved from his first gas station in 1991 into a hospitality hub with 35 rooms, a swimming pool, gym, beauty salon, cigar bar, two large event halls, and a fast-food outlet. Additionally, he owns VIP Jewelry, offering gold, silver, and platinum pieces with prices ranging from US$20 to over US$1,000.

Through his diverse ventures, Cllr. Kailondo says he remains committed to creating jobs, providing services, and contributing to Liberia's growth--starting with shaping the minds of the next generation.