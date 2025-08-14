Liberia: Cape Mount Names Samir 'Pepper' Kamara As Head Coach a Local Son With a Winning Track Record

Monrovia — In a ceremony punctuated by hometown pride, Grand Cape Mount County have officially unveiled Samir "Pepper" Kamara as their new football team Head Coach, ahead of the highly anticipated National County Sports Meet.

The move signals Cape Mount's ambition to reclaim athletic glory, tapping a politically safe and passionate native to lead the charge.

"The Best Candidate from a Strong Field"

Nathaniel Sherman, former national team goalkeeper and ex-president of BYC, spearheaded the selection committee and emphasized the county's demand for excellence.

"We were instructed to find the best and we did," Sherman declared firmly. "To our people of Cape Mount, we offer the best, and we now urge you to stand behind Coach Kamara." Sherman revealed Kamara's selection followed a rigorous vetting process involving 12 applicants, underscoring the depth of competition.

Steering Committee's Full Support No Interference

Crafting a culture of empowerment, Emmanuel Tamba, Chairman of the Sports Steering Committee of Cape Mount, pledged his unwavering support while cautioning against outside influence.

"We will ensure you receive everything necessary to return us to our 2013 glory," Tamba remarked. "This is your space to operate, don't take recommendations from anyone for players. Your decisions will define your future."

Tamba warned of the tough competition ahead, calling Cape Mount's zone featuring Lofa, Grand Gedeh, and Bassa a "football war zone," where only the strongest succeed.

"No Longer the Underdog"

Addressing the media, Kamara spoke with confidence, channeling his affectionate name "Giovanni Trapattoni" persona. "As a son of this county, it's an honor to serve," he said. "Cape Mount will no longer be the underdog. When you hear Giovanni Trapattoni you know results follow." He pledged to revive past glories, referencing their memorable 2013 performance.

"We will bring back our pride. Cape Mount will triumph."

Proven Winner: Championship Pedigree

Kamara's appointment isn't just sentimental; it's built on a foundation of proven success. In his 2023 debut as coach of District 11, he led them to an undefeated Montserrado District League championship, an achievement many hope he can replicate at the county level.

Loyalty Over Opportunity

Despite being monitored by Bong County, Kamara chose to serve his home.

"I was close to signing with Bong," he admitted

"But family ties and loyalty to my people called me home."

He also assured Cape Mount youth of opportunities under his leadership.

"Our kids will have their day in the spotlight, alongside elite players from across the country."

A Rallying Cry to Unite

He concluded with a call for support "Cape Mount, unite behind your team. We can do this. We will make history."

Can "Pepper" Kamara Reignite Cape Mount's Spark?

With a winning track record, local roots, and a fiercely competitive zone ahead, Samir Kamara's tenure begins under a bright spotlight. Can he deliver and resurrect Cape Mount's football legacy?