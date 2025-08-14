Liberia: Two Journalists Arrested in Nimba for Possession of Single-Barrel Pistol

Nimba County — Two community journalists from Voice of Benjamin Karman Sehkar (BKS) Radio in Nimba County have been arrested by the Liberia National Police's Police Support Unit for allegedly being in possession of a single-barrel pistol.

The journalists, identified as Chris Sehkar, 30, and Takpor Sehwah, 29, were apprehended between Nyor Buutuo and Gomahplay -- towns linked to prominent political figures Senator Samuel Kogar and the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson. They were reportedly covering the ongoing by-election in District #5 when the arrest took place.

According to police accounts, the pair were found with the firearm during their election coverage. However, the journalists maintain their innocence, insisting they were present strictly in their capacity as election observers. No official identification of the weapon's ownership has been disclosed, and questions remain about the exact circumstances leading to their detention.

Their arrest has sparked concern within the local media community, amid speculation that the action may be politically motivated. Both journalists are believed to be supporters of an undisclosed political figure. Reports suggest that several other community journalists in Nimba have political affiliations, with some allegedly receiving payments from the government, including Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono.

The incident underscores growing concerns about the intersection of politics and journalism in Nimba County. The detainment of journalists under these circumstances raises urgent questions about press freedom and the safety of media practitioners working in politically charged environments.

The two journalists are currently being held in police custody in Bahn City, District #7, Nimba County. Media rights advocates are calling for transparency in the investigation and for the journalists' rights to be protected as the electoral process unfolds.

Guns, Elections, and the Threat to Democracy

Globally, elections are intended to be a peaceful process that empowers citizens to choose their leaders. However, in some contexts, the presence of firearms during elections has become disturbingly common.

Firearms at polling places or political events are often tied to intimidation -- whether aimed at voters, election workers, or political opponents. Such acts can suppress voter turnout, skew results, and erode public trust in the democratic process.

Motivations vary: some individuals carry guns out of fear or as "protection" for their candidates; others view them as tools of power and control. In polarized political climates, misinformation about election integrity and inflammatory rhetoric can embolden armed individuals or groups to intervene directly in the process.

While some jurisdictions ban firearms at polling sites, others have no explicit restrictions, creating legal loopholes that heighten tensions and risks. In this environment, a gun becomes more than a weapon -- it is a political statement, a symbol of distrust, and a potential tool of coercion.

Safeguarding democracy requires ensuring that election spaces remain free from intimidation. This means addressing both the legal and cultural factors that allow firearms to be used as instruments of political pressure.