Liberia: New Report Highlights Hope for Liberia's Coastal Communities With Alternative Livelihoods

Monrovia — A new report released by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) is offering a promising look at how Liberia's coastal communities can build a sustainable future beyond traditional fishing.

The report, part of the European Union-funded Communities for Fisheries project, outlines opportunities to ease the burden on the country's overexploited fish stocks by empowering fishers with new ways to earn a living.

Liberia's fisheries sector is a cornerstone of the nation's economy, contributing 10% to the GDP and employing over 51,000 people. Yet, the sector faces significant challenges. The EJF report, however, points to a clear path forward. A survey conducted for the report found that despite strong cultural ties to fishing, a remarkable 83% of fishers were willing to explore alternative livelihoods if they offered similar or better financial returns.

The report identifies several promising alternatives. Male fishers showed interest in selling fishing gear, providing transportation services, and engaging in retail. For women, who make up 60% of the fisheries workforce, the most appealing options were petty trading, tailoring, and farming.

The findings highlight a clear desire for change, but the report also acknowledges significant obstacles. Limited access to capital, lack of vocational training, and poor infrastructure like roads and electricity are major hurdles.

Additionally, the absence of formal financial services in rural areas makes it difficult for people to save and invest in new ventures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite these challenges, the report points to several successful community-led initiatives that are already making a difference. Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs), primarily run by women, have been instrumental in improving financial security.

The story of Mary, a Liberian fishmonger, serves as a powerful example. After her family's canoe was destroyed, she used her savings from a VSLA to buy a new one, enabling her to continue supporting her family of twelve. This success story showcases the resilience and potential of community-driven financial solutions.

Another key initiative, Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs), is improving local governance and giving communities a voice in managing their fisheries. In Grand Cape Mount County, a CMA successfully resolved inter-community conflicts and doubled the number of women in leadership roles, demonstrating the link between financial independence and decision-making power.

Cephas Asare, EJF's West Africa Regional Manager, emphasized the urgency of these efforts. "This report demonstrates the pressing need for targeted support to empower Liberia's coastal communities," he stated.

"EJF's project has provided practical solutions to reduce dependency on marine resources while offering fishers and fish workers a pathway to financial security. These efforts are essential to protect Liberia's fish populations and the communities that depend on them."

The report calls for urgent action to scale up these successes. Its recommendations include improved infrastructure, expanded vocational training, and enhanced access to credit through initiatives like VSLAs. With sustained support from the Liberian government and international partners, the report's findings could pave the way for a more prosperous future for Liberia's coastal communities.