Liberia: Boakai Pushes Ahead With Biometric ID Deal Despite Ppcc Rejection

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has obtained a leaked communication showing that the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) rejected a request from the National Identification Registry (NIR) to use a restricted bidding process for Liberia's $9.8 million National Biometric Identification System (NBIS) Project -- only for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, just days later, to issue a directive endorsing the very same vendor.

The documents raise serious questions about whether key presidential advisers may have shaped the flow of information to the President, steering the process in favor of an Austrian Company with a controversial history in Liberian Government circles.

The Request That Sparked It All

On June 10, 2025, NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters formally wrote to PPCC Chief Executive Officer, Bodger Scott Johnson, seeking a "No Objection" to bypass international competitive bidding in favor of a Restricted Bidding Method.

Peters argued the project would establish a "first-class" national ID system--the "mother database" for Liberia's digital transformation--capable of improving tax collection, closing revenue leakages and enhancing national security.

He cited the Liberia Digital Transformation Project, launched in October 2024 by the NIR and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) as the framework for the plan. The proposal pegged the cost at US$9,855,000 to be entirely pre-financed by the selected firm. Peters also sought to reduce procurement lead time to just 12 months.

Excerpt of Peters' letter: "In an effort to advance these national objectives, evaluate the capacity or said firm to pre- finance deployment and full implementation of a national system that meet Liberia's requirements and aspirations, the NIR request the PPCC 's "No-Objection" for Restricted Bidding and reduction in lead time for the purpose of evaluating within a twelve (12) month period. Their capacity to deliver up-to-date and robust technology at no cost to the Government of Liberia."

PPCC Says No

The request triggered a review by PPCC's Compliance & Monitoring Division led by Barsay M. Dowah. The findings were damning.

The NIR, the review said, failed to submit the required standard Concession Plan Template for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement -- a direct violation of the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) of 2010.

More critically, the PPCC determined that Restricted Bidding was not permissible under Section 97 of the PPCA, which mandates International Competitive Bidding for high-value contracts like this.

On July 7, 2025, PPCC CEO Bodger Scott Johnson issued a formal letter denying the request:

"The Commission is unable to grant the National Identification Registry (NIR) a No Objection to proceed with Restricted Bidding... The NIR is required to utilize the National and International Competitive Bidding method... and to submit a Concession Plan in line with Section 79 of the PPCA."

The Austria Connection

But even as the PPCC was saying no, a network of influential figures inside the Boakai's Administration was allegedly working behind the scenes to secure the deal for OSD International of Austria.

The connection traces back to a trip last year where several officials reportedly visited OSD's Austrian Headquarters. Critics say that trip laid the groundwork for bypassing open competition in favor of a handpicked vendor.

From PPCC Denial to Presidential Directive

The timeline is striking. Just three days after PPCC's rejection, on July 10, 2025, President Boakai issued a directive establishing a National Steering Committee for a nationwide biometric ID rollout by April 13, 2026.

The committee, chaired by National Security Advisor Samuel K. Woods, includes the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Post & Telecommunications, LTA, NIR, Central Bank of Liberia, NEC, the President's Senior Economic Advisor, and the President's Delivery Unit.

The most controversial part of the directive? It ordered the project to proceed "with the previously procured vendor, OSD International of Austria", upholding what it described as a "verified procurement process" and an earlier contract signed by NIR and LTA" -- effectively overriding PPCC's rejection.

Backdating Communications to Cover Tracks

According to sources close to the information, several individuals involved in the process backdated communications and official documents to give the impression that procurement protocols were properly observed before the PPCC's formal denial. This tactic, critics say, was designed to create a false narrative of compliance and shield those responsible from accountability.

Does the President Have the Authority to Override PPCC Decisions?

Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) and Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) establish a clear legal framework regulating government contracts and procurement processes. The PPCC is the independent regulatory body tasked with enforcing compliance with procurement laws to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability.

While the President, as head of the Executive Branch, wields broad administrative powers, these powers are not absolute or beyond the rule of law. The PPCA does not explicitly grant the President authority to unilaterally override procurement decisions made by the PPCC, particularly when these decisions are grounded in clear legal requirements designed to prevent abuse and corruption.

Presidential directives that circumvent competitive bidding rules and override PPCC denials risk violating the law, undermining institutional checks and balances, and exposing contracts to legal challenges that could stall or nullify critical projects.

Moreover, procurement contracts of this magnitude require adherence to multi-layered oversight, including involvement from the Ministry of Finance and attestation by the Ministry of Justice, to ensure legality and fiscal responsibility.

Therefore, although the President may influence policy and administrative priorities, any action contradicting established procurement procedures without lawful justification raises serious concerns about legality and governance.

Why This Matters

The biometric ID project is designed to be Liberia's backbone for digital governance, voter integrity, and secure access to public services. But if it is founded on a process marred by political lobbying, overseas junkets, backdated documents, and ignored procurement laws, the credibility of the system will be compromised from the start.

The PPCC's warning was clear: non-compliance could make the contract vulnerable to legal challenges, risking both public trust and Liberia's standing with international partners.

The Lingering Question

If the PPCC clearly said "No" on July 7, how did a directive approving the same vendor reach the President's desk just days later?

Was President Boakai given the complete and unfiltered facts, or has his decision been influenced -- or misled -- by a select group with vested interests?

Until the President addresses this contradiction, suspicion will persist that a project meant to symbolize transparency and modernization may instead be a case study in political maneuvering and procurement circumvention. The Executive Mansion and the PCC did not respond to FPA inquiries.

Legal Framework Ignored?

The Public Financial Management Act of 2009, alongside the Public Procurement and Concessions Act of 2010, sets clear standards meant to safeguard government contracts from abuse.

Section 24 of the Public Financial Management Act states all purchases of goods and services, including capital investments, must comply with the Public Procurement and Concessions Act and its regulations. It requires ministries, especially the Ministry of Finance, to participate actively in contract negotiations for agreements exceeding US$250,000, with the Ministry of Justice attesting contracts to ensure legality.

Furthermore, multi-year contracts must align strictly with approved national budgets, with no unilateral action permitted to abrogate obligations without legislative sanction.

In this case, the NIR failed to submit a concession plan as required, ignored the PPCC's mandate for international competitive bidding, and proceeded without transparent oversight or proper ministerial involvement. Such actions place the contract outside the bounds of existing law, risking legal nullification and eroding confidence in Liberia's procurement system.