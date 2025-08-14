Liberia: Renowned Chinese Journalist Seeks Collaboration With Liberian Media

Changsha — Ms. Tan Linjing, a renowned Chinese Journalist and member of the Editorial Board of Changsha Evening Newspaper, seeks a stronger collaboration with the media in Liberia.

"Today, we sincerely invite you to join us as overseas correspondents for the Changsha Evening News. Together, let us delve deeper into China-Africa storytelling--bringing Changsha's bustling life and Liberia's rich culture to global audiences, amplifying the voice of our friendship far and wide, and letting it resonate in every heart", she said.

The Veteran Chinese Journalist spoke when a 30-member Liberian Journalist delegation paid a courtesy call at the Changsha Evening News head office in Changsha, China.

Journalist Tan said, "As we seek this collaboration, let's be looking ahead, may we walk side by side, wielding pens and cameras to co-author a new chapter of China-Africa collaboration, illuminating lives with the brilliance of mutual learning among civilizations; once again, you are welcome to Changsha Evening News."

Also Vice Chair of the Women Journalists' Division, Hunan Journalists Association, she described Liberia as a gem of West Africa, while referring to Changsha as a vibrant hub in central China.

She said this may lie thousands of miles apart, "yet our hearts beat in unison for development and shared prosperity, dear friends, the media is both an envoy of civilization and a bridge of friendship."

Making brief remarks on behalf of the delegation, OK FM Legislative Reporter, Nyantee Togba, extended gratitude to the host team and termed the Liberian delegation's visit to Changsha evening news as crucial and timely.

"We want to thank you for the warm hospitality you have given us, especially where we have all been appointed as Overseas Correspondents. This is not just a personal honor; it is a win-win development for all of us - an opportunity to serve as a bridge between China and Africa, and more specifically, between China and our beloved Liberia."

Reporter Nyantee disclosed that in Liberia, the media sector faces enormous challenges from limited resources to insufficient opportunities for professional growth, noting that "Yet, it is precisely opportunities like these that give us the platform to harness our potential, to sharpen our skills, and to contribute meaningfully to uplifting the media landscape back home."

He described their appointment as overseas correspondents for the Chinese newspaper as a significant milestone and a chance to tell the China-Africa development story with clarity, depth, and truth.

"Through our work, we aim to become people-to-people envoys, using our cameras and our pens to capture and share the authentic voices of both regions.

We reaffirm our collective commitment to this mission to use our words and our voices as bridges, to spotlight the proud moments of China-Liberia cooperation, to document the heartwarming stories of cultural exchange, to deepen mutual understanding, and to expand the path of practical collaboration between our two peoples."

He lauded the Editorial Board of the Changsha Evening News, the Hunan International Business Vocational College, and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China near Monrovia for granting Liberian Journalists an invaluable opportunity to explore their talent.

About Changsha Evening News

The Changsha Evening News is a municipal newspaper that is based in Changsha, Hunan Province. It was established by the Changsha Evening News Press Group on July 1, 1956. Editing by Jonathan Browne