Liberia: A Family of Three Died in a Fire -As Dog Becomes Only Survivor

Monrovia — Three family members, Emmanuel Bartee, age 43; Helena Bartee, age 38; and Abraham Bartee, age 5, have reportedly been killed in a fire outbreak near "Help Yourself Entertainment and Guest House," 72nd Community.

The incident left witnesses in shock and despair as they mourned while watching rescuers from the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of the Ministry of Health, Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), and the Liberia National Police (LNP) recover the bodies of the victims.

A dog, captured by a NEW DAWN's photograph, is said to be the only survivor of the outbreak after community dwellers had broken the window of the dirt-brick house in an attempt to rescue the victims when the animal, covered with bruises, sneaked out.

Rescuers from the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team of the Ministry of Health, and the Liberia National Police (LNP), despite swift intervention, were unable to rescue any of the victims except their charred bodies.

Witnesses said the blast started around 3:30 am on Wednesday, 13th August 2025, after they noticed huge smoke in the community.

They detail that more than 12 occupants lived in the house, mostly children, but luckily, there were only three who slept there during bedtime.

"Jamima Flomo, a close neighbor, said the incident shocked the entire community, as they were asleep when the blast sounded.

"I lived right next door and usually went to sell in Red Light, so I came and everything was normal, LEC on, and everyone went to bed; it was 3 am, when we started hearing people shouting fire, but others were already out", Jamima narrated.

Bob Jacob, a close neighbor, described the incident as saddening. According to Jacob, the incident occurred between 3 and 4 a.m., and there was no way to rescue any of the victims.

"There was no way to rescue; when the fire started, we rushed as neighbors, but there was no way. The fire was too much," Jacob said.

"It's sad; they died because of the iron door. We couldn't break in because the blast was huge, and we tried to use the window side. That's how the dog jumped out," another witness explained.

A New Dawn Reporter covering the early morning blast counted three dead bodies at the scene as rescuers recovered them.

Our reporter details that the deceased family, including Emmanuel Bartee, Helena Bartee, and their son, Abraham Bartee, were crushed in the bathroom as they tried to escape for survival.

Briefly, Noah Zarwu Gibson, Deputy Managing Director/Operations, National Transit Authority, described the incident as "A call for concerns", saying it should be declared as a national emergency.

Gibson emphasized the importance of community vigilantes, who could have curtailed or remedied the situation.

"I'm broken for the fact that these people are Liberians, and to die such a way is saddening, and a call for concern," Gibson said.

He called for police and a speedy investigation into the incident, extending sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire incident that took the lives of the three Liberians wasn't established, but eyewitnesses said it may have resulted from an electrical shock. Editing by Jonathan Browne