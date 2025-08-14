Liberia: Saye Town Residents Take Decisive Action Against Drug Abuse.

Residents of Saye Town, Sinkor, took matters into their own hands on Wednesday, August 13, launching a forceful campaign against drug users in their community.

Monrovia, August 14, 2025: In a dramatic response to the persistent challenge posed by illicit drugs, locals banded together to break down ghettoes, destroy makeshift homes, and chase away individuals suspected of drug abuse.

This grassroots action came on the heels of a nationwide anti-drugs campaign that occurred on August 7, 2025. Community members, incensed by what they describe as daily threats to their safety, cited the urgent need to protect their children and restore peace to their neighborhood.

"We are taking this action because we need a safe community. Our children are dying, and we do not sleep every day," said Patricia Menson, a Saye Town resident.

The operation saw several known ghettos, including a notorious hideout for suspected drug users, burned and dismantled.

According to the residents, this was not an act of wanton violence but a necessary measure to curtail the spread of illicit drugs in Saye Town.

"This is not about violence; it's about protecting our children and ensuring our neighborhood is safe again," said another participant in the cleanup.

Papa Morris, a local community leader, emphasized that the initiative aimed to restore safety, peace, and order in an area long troubled by the negative effects of narcotics.

"The action is a clear message that Saye Town will no longer be a haven for drug-related activities," he told the New Dawn.

The community's action has been met with relief by many. "This is better for us, and we can now sleep safely," said one resident. Another, Philemeina Pennoh, recounted the dangers posed by so-called "Zogos"--a colloquial term for individuals involved in drug abuse--sharing her own experiences of being attacked while returning home late at night.

However, the actions of the Saye Town residents have also drawn warnings from leaders of anti-drug movements.

Mr. Samuel Mbuock, Chairperson of the Citizens Movement to Destroy Ghetto in Liberia, cautioned against the unilateral demolition of ghettos.

He stressed the need for coordinated efforts, warning that unchecked destruction could lead to increased chaos.

"We do not want these things to be casualties, but a wholesome move by the Movement, and in the coming days, an announcement will be made through the Police Inspector-General's office," Mr. Mbuock said.

He called for an immediate halt to independent citizen actions, urging communities to work alongside government agencies and civil society to combat the scourge of drug abuse.

The anti-drug campaign in Sinkor and across Liberia continues to galvanize communities, government bodies, and organizations in a united stand against narcotics.

While many in Saye Town feel a renewed sense of hope and safety, the events of August 13 have also sparked a broader conversation about the dangers of vigilantism and the need for structured, legal approaches to fighting drug abuse. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.