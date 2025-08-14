Liberia: CDC Is the Hearts & Minds of the Masses

Monrovia — As the former ruling CDC faces court eviction, Ex-speaker Fonati Koffa, a CDCian, says the party is not the building it is being evicted from, but the hearts and minds of the people.

Former House Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has sharply reacted to the current eviction notice issued by the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice against the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), arguing that the CDC is not the building; rather, it is the hearts and minds of the masses.

Following the notice, Cllr. Koffa, currently Grand Kru County district #1 Representative, wrote on his official Facebook page, inspiring Cdcians that all hope is not gone, while encouraging them and dismissing critics of the once ruling party.

"CDC is not the building. It is the hearts and minds of the masses. Good luck with your building." Rep. Koffa reacted.

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court of Montserrado in its June Term Sitting, through assigned Judge, George Smith, ordered the displacement and eviction of the CDC on what the court described as legal group.

The Court instructed and commanded the Magistrate to put in complete possession in keeping with the law, the intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, by and thru its administrator, Ebrima Varney Dempster, in possession of the property occupied by the CDC.

The Court stated that the execution of the writ of Possession is in keeping with the court final ruling dated 4 August, 2025 rendered by Judge George W. Smith, and the metes and bounds of the property.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"YOU ARE FURTHER COMMANDED TO OUST, EVICT AND EJECT THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT FROM THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IN KEEPING WITH LAW, THEREBY PLACING THE ABOVE NAMED APPELLEE/PLAINTIFF IN POSSESSION OF THE SAID PROPERTY SUBJECT OF THESE PROCEEDINGS. YOU ARE FURTHER COMMANDED TO MAKE YOUR OFFICIAL RETURNS ENDORSED ON THE BACK OF THE WRIT OF POSSESSION AS TO THE MANNER AND FORM OF ITS SERVICE IMMEDIATELY UPON EXECUTING THIS ORDER. HAVE YOU THERE AND THEN THIS WRIT OF POSSESSION. COURT'S SEAL: GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF THIS COURT, THIS 13TH DAY OF AUGUST A.D/2025. Victor G. Gallor, CLERK OF COURT" the write of Possession concluded.

The former ruling party has occupied the premises since 2005, paying rental to the administrator of the intestate Estate. But since the CDC lost the 2023 election, which made a former world football star a one-term President of Liberia, it has faced increased legal battle, leading to the current eviction notice. Editing by Jonathan Browne