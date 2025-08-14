Liberia: Police Send Classroom Teacher to Court

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has taken a 67-year-old female schoolteacher to court for simple assault and disorderly conduct here.

The Liberian National Police has formally charged and forwarded to the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice, Madam Klady A. Paul, 67, for simple assault and disorderly conduct against a traffic police officer.

Police Spokesperson, Cecelia Clark, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Liberia National Police Headquarters in Monrovia, said that on the morning of Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at approximately 7:15 A.M., a troubling incident occurred at the intersection of 12th Street Sinkor, involving the 67-year-old classroom teacher, when

Patrolman Koilous N. Larmin approached her while Teacher Paul was in a visibly hostile and disruptive manner, as the Police Officer was actively regulating and diverting traffic.

Spokesperson Clerk indicated that despite the officer's efforts to maintain order, Mrs. Paul verbally attacked him, ranting profanities and inflammatory language directed not only at Patrolman Larmin but also at fellow officers assigned to the post.

Madam Clark disclosed that her behavior quickly escalated into physical aggression, as captured on video footage that was presented during briefing in which Mrs. Paul is seen assaulting Patrolman Larmin while he was on duty, inflicting visible injury to his face and creating a scene of public disorder

"Charges and legal action following a thorough investigation, the Liberia National Police has formally charged Mrs. Klady A. Paul, age 67, with Simple Assault in violation of Chapter 14, Criminal Mischief in Section 14.21(A) Section 15.5 of Chapter 17, Section 17.3; Disorderly Conduct in violation of Chapter 15, disruption caused to public order and police operations", the Police said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, immediately following closure of the press briefing, Madam Paul was forwarded to the court to face her charges.

The LNP says it is always committed to upholding the principle of accountability, taking institutional commitment and officer commendation.

"But just as we hold our officers accountable, we are equally bound to protect them when they are unjustly attacked, while serving the nation. In this regard, we commend Patrolman Koilous N. Larmin for his resilience, professionalism, and restraint during the assault. His ability to maintain composure under pressure reflects the values and discipline expected of every officer in uniform, and a clear indication of improvement in Law-enforcement Service delivery", she said. Editing by Jonathan Browne