Ghana: Why Are We Honouring Foreign Religions At the Expense of Traditional Religions? - Asiedu Nketiah Asks

14 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has questioned why Ghana is giving more recognition to foreign religions while neglecting traditional religion.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Nketiah said it appeared imported religions had taken over the country, as if Ghana had no tradition or cultural roots.

He explained that although he is a Christian and a Presbyterian, the laws of Ghana do not make the country exclusively Christian or Muslim.

According to him, the constitution clearly states that Ghana is a secular state where everyone is free to practise their religion and culture.

Related Articles

Mr. Nketiah expressed concern that the state was now moving towards honouring foreign religions to the exclusion of traditional ones.

He said this was worrying, especially when chiefs and rulers were also turning to foreign religions.

He was worried about how some people claimed to deliver prophecies and play the role of God.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.