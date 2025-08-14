Liberia: Tli's Toe and Togba Appointed Overseas Correspondents for Changsha Evening News

- Two senior reporters of The Liberian Investigator, Blamo N. Toe and Nyantee S. Togba, have been appointed overseas correspondents for the Changsha Evening News, one of China's leading newspapers, in a move aimed at deepening professional media collaboration between Liberia and China.

The appointment ceremony was held on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the paper's modern headquarters in Changsha City, Hunan Province, during a two-week Seminar on Media Communication Capacity for Liberia. The training, sponsored by the Chinese Government through the Ministry of Commerce, is hosted at the Hunan International Business Vocational College in central China.

Toe and Togba join 28 other Liberian journalists and media professionals who received appointment letters, marking a new chapter in China-Africa storytelling.

"Media as a Bridge of Friendship"

Presenting the letters, Ms. Tan Linjing, a member of the Editorial Board of Changsha Evening News and Vice Chair of the Women Journalists' Division of the Hunan Journalists Association, underscored the role of journalism in strengthening people-to-people connections.

"Media is both an envoy of civilization and a bridge of friendship," Linjing said. "Today, we sincerely invite you to join us as overseas correspondents for the Changsha Evening News."

She called on the correspondents to delve deeper into China-Africa narratives -- capturing the vibrancy of Changsha's urban life and Liberia's cultural richness -- so the "voice of friendship" can resonate globally.

Shared History and Mutual Learning

Linjing also reflected on the historical ties between Hunan and Africa, noting that many Africans think of "golden rice fields" when they speak of China and Hunan. She credited Academician Yuan Longping for introducing the "Y Liangyou No. 1" hybrid rice variety to Liberia, a contribution that, she said, "enriched African farmlands with harvests and sowed seeds of friendship in the hearts of our peoples."

Liberian Perspective

Nyantee S. Togba, head of the Liberian delegation, described the appointment as both an honor and an opportunity to strengthen the bridge between China and Liberia.

"This is not just a personal honor; it is a win-win development for all of us, an opportunity to serve as a bridge between China and Africa, and more specifically, between China and our beloved Liberia," Togba said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by Liberian media, including limited resources and few avenues for professional growth, but stressed that opportunities like this appointment provide platforms for journalists to hone their skills and contribute meaningfully to the industry back home.

The newly appointed correspondents are expected to contribute reporting that showcases cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and development stories from both countries, a task that will require the pens and cameras Ms. Linjing described as tools for "co-authoring a new chapter of China-Africa collaboration."