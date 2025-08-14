Liberia: Plan International Donates Vehicles, Motorbikes to Boost Women's Empowerment Project

Published: August 13, 2025

MONROVIA -- The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has received four Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles and 22 motorbikes from Plan International Liberia to strengthen the rollout of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP) in rural and underserved areas.

The handover ceremony, held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, featured the presentation of 11 Yamaha and 11 Honda motorbikes, along with the vehicles, to be distributed among service provider organizations in six project counties. Officials say the logistical boost will improve mobility, expand operational reach and ensure critical services reach women and girls in remote communities.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Deputy Minister for Administration Frederick Cooper thanked Plan International Liberia for its continued partnership.

"These assets will go a long way in empowering our service providers to reach more women and girls," Cooper said. "Let me be clear: these assets are government property and must be used exclusively for project activities. At the end of LWEP, they will return to the ministry to support future development work."

Plan International Liberia Country Director Miriam Murray said the donation reflects the organization's shared vision with the government of making services more accessible and inclusive.

"We are proud to support the Government of Liberia through this handover," Murray said. "These vehicles, motorbikes and tablets are vital tools to help our partners reach women and girls in the most underserved communities. We trust the ministry and service providers will put them to impactful use."

She reiterated Plan's commitment to partnership, accountability and long-term sustainability in the project's implementation.

About the Project

The Liberia Women Empowerment Project is a flagship government initiative funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. It aims to enhance the social and economic empowerment of women and girls, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Implementation is led by Plan International Liberia in partnership with ActionAid Liberia, Catholic Relief Services, Medica Liberia, Defense for Children International and the Foundation for Community Initiatives.