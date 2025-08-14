Ghana: Melcom Donates 25 Medical Refrigerators to Hospitals

Melcom Group of Companies yesterday donated 25 medical refrigerators to public hospitals and health centres across Ghana, in a bid to improve the storage of blood and vaccines and strengthen the country's healthcare infrastructure.

The donation, valued at approximately $125,000, forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility initiative, with a particular focus on supporting underserved and rural health facilities.

Beneficiaries of the latest donation include Ga North Municipal Hospital, Ga East Municipal Hospital, Ga West Municipal Hospital, LEKMA Hospital, Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Kuntanasi District Hospital, and Essikado Hospital.

Also, Tarkwa Government Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Tema General Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Police Hospital, Ashaiman Polyclinic, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Hospital, Nsawam Government Hospital, and Techimantia Hospital are among the beneficiaries.

At a presentation ceremony held in Accra, the Managing Director of Melcom Group, Mr Ramesh Sadhwani, said the donation aimed to promote equitable access to essential medical resources.

"These fridges are designed to enable health institutions to store blood and vaccines safely," Mr Sadhwani mentioned, adding that this year's donation brings the total number of medical refrigerators donated by the company to 50.

Mr Sadhwani stated that the company remained committed to supporting healthcare development nationwide, saying that, "A healthy population is an important prerequisite for high health equity. We are committed to playing our part to ensure blood shortages in our hospitals become a thing of the past."

In addition to medical equipment, Melcom has also championed voluntary blood donation over the last decade. Its annual campaigns have collected approximately 12,000 pints of blood to support hospitals across the country.

Ghana's blood donation levels remain below the World Health Organisation's recommended threshold, resulting in frequent shortages in critical care units, including maternity and emergency wards.

Mr Sadhwani urged more citizens, particularly the youth, to donate blood regularly to help save lives.

Public Relations Officer for Ga East Municipal Hospital, Ms Gloria Bentum, speaking on behalf of the recipient institutions, commended Melcom for its continued support to the health sector.

"This is not just equipment; it is an investment in quality healthcare, ensuring that we can store and preserve critical medical supplies under the right conditions," she said.

Ms Bentum also described Melcom's gesture as "exemplary corporate citizenship" and praised the company's commitment to improving healthcare delivery across the country.