Ghana Link Expresses Sorrow Over Death of 8

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of eight prominent Ghanaians who perished in the helicopter crash last week, describing them as patriots and devoted servants of the Republic.

In a statement shared with The Ghanaian Times yesterday, and signed by the company's Head of Public Relations, Norvan Acquah-Hayford, Ghana Link said it "stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ghana in grief, honour, and remembrance" of the deceased, whose "courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to duty will forever be etched in the heart of Ghana's history."

The victims, the company noted, were not just individuals but "cherished members of our National Family" who served with distinction and in their final moments embodied "the highest ideals of loyalty and sacrifice."

Ghana Link, which is the technical services provider for the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), said the example set by the eight would inspire future generations. "True service is never forgotten... A life devoted to the service of others is a life of purpose, one that resonates far beyond the years it is lived," the statement read.

Quoting the words, "In His will is our peace", the company urged the nation to find comfort in faith despite the profound grief, adding that "God, in His infinite wisdom, calls each of us according to His perfect plan."

"To the families, loved ones, and colleagues of the departed, we extend our deepest condolences," the statement continued. "Your loss is our loss; your grief is our grief. May you find comfort in the knowledge that your loved ones are honoured by us all in the Republic they so faithfully served."

The company pledged to honour the memory of the victims by continuing to support the noble mission for which they gave their lives and called on all Ghanaians to build a nation worthy of their sacrifice.

"May their gallant souls rest in perfect peace, and may their legacy burn brightly in the heart of our nation forever," the statement said.