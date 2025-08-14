Ghana: Preacher Remanded Over Alleged Incest, Assault

A 40-year-old preacher and mason, Godwin Asher, has been remanded by the Kwabenya Circuit Court for alleged incest and causing harm to his 17-year-old biological daughter. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Defence counsel, Mr Godfred Anim Darko, argued that the accusations arose after Asher disciplined the girl, who had allegedly stayed away from home for several days.

He said the prosecution's account differed from his clients, insisting Asher had raised the victim since childhood and denied any sexual abuse.

Mr Anim Darko requested that the girl be placed in an uncle's care and sought bail for Asher, citing that he was not a flight risk and had family and congregants willing to stand as sureties.

The prosecution opposed the bail application, stating that Asher lived in the same house as the victim.

The court declined bail and remanded him to reappear on August 25, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, a 64-year-old beautician and neighbour at Ashongman Estate, noticed the victim bleeding from her right palm on August 2, 2025.

When questioned, the victim indicated that she sustained the injury while struggling over a cutlass with her father during an alleged beating.

The complainant took her to the police station to lodge a complaint. Investigations revealed that Asher had allegedly been having sexual intercourse with the victim, with the last incident occurring on July 30, 2025.

A police medical form was issued, and the victim was examined and treated.