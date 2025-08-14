Ghana: Preacher Remanded Over Alleged Incest, Assault

13 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 40-year-old preacher and mason, Godwin Asher, has been remanded by the Kwabenya Circuit Court for alleged incest and causing harm to his 17-year-old biological daughter. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Defence counsel, Mr Godfred Anim Darko, argued that the accusations arose after Asher disciplined the girl, who had allegedly stayed away from home for several days.

He said the prosecution's account differed from his clients, insisting Asher had raised the victim since childhood and denied any sexual abuse.

Mr Anim Darko requested that the girl be placed in an uncle's care and sought bail for Asher, citing that he was not a flight risk and had family and congregants willing to stand as sureties.

The prosecution opposed the bail application, stating that Asher lived in the same house as the victim.

The court declined bail and remanded him to reappear on August 25, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, a 64-year-old beautician and neighbour at Ashongman Estate, noticed the victim bleeding from her right palm on August 2, 2025.

When questioned, the victim indicated that she sustained the injury while struggling over a cutlass with her father during an alleged beating.

The complainant took her to the police station to lodge a complaint. Investigations revealed that Asher had allegedly been having sexual intercourse with the victim, with the last incident occurring on July 30, 2025.

A police medical form was issued, and the victim was examined and treated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.