Ghana: Chief of Staff Leads Official Delegation to Console Family of Omane Boamah

A delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, alongside the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other government officials, last Friday visited the family of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, in Koforidua, to extend official condolences.

The visit formed part of two separate government delegations dispatched to express sympathies to the families of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

During the visit, the delegation held a private conversation with Dr Boamah's mother and other family members before departing. His mother was later transported to Accra in one of the delegation's vehicles.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times, the Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Mr Richard Ettornam, described the news as devastating, saying, "Dr Omane Boamah was a good man, kind, genuine, and full of character. We are totally down."

He recalled Dr Boamah's contribution to the party and his personal political career.

"He played a vital role in my political journey. As an old student of Pope John Senior High School, we shared nostalgic memories. He was too good and too young to go. I keep hoping this is just a bad dream," he said emotionally.

"He had a sharp intellect and a deep sense of analysis. He was knowledgeable, analytical, and simply brilliant," he added.

The Eastern Regional Director of Research, Dr Ayitah, also expressed shock at the news, describing it as "hard to believe."

"Dr Omane Boamah was a man of action and few words, vibrant, pragmatic, and deeply patriotic. We will miss his precision, intellect, and unwavering love for Ghana," he said.

Hundreds of people have besieged the residence of the late Defense minister mourn with the family.