Ghana: 2 Remanded Over Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Suspect At Large

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two men, including a traditional leader, in a case involving a stolen Kia Forte reported in March 2025.

The accused are Nana Kofi Abeka Anderson, 34, an IT technician, and Nana Kofi Baah I, Gyaasehene of Gomoa Fete. A third suspect, Yakubu, is on the run.

All face charges of conspiracy to steal. Anderson is additionally charged with stealing the vehicle, valued at GH¢200,000, and forging a National ID and Driver's Licence in the name Essel Kofi Elvis.

They pleaded not guilty before Mrs Basilia Adjei-Tawiah and are to reappear on August 21, 2025.

Prosecutor, Inspector Abigail Offeibea, said complainant, Hazel Yamoah Kyei, a car rental manager at New Bortianor, delivered the car to Anderson at Haatso on March 11 after he booked it for two days using forged documents.

When the rental expired, Kyei could not reach Anderson, and the car's tracker was disabled.

Police investigations revealed Anderson had been arrested in a related matter.

He admitted taking the vehicle and said he handed it to Nana Kofi Baah I, who claimed Yakubu later took it.

The accused allegedly received GH¢16,000 from Yakubu and shared it.

They remain in custody over another case involving four recovered vehicles and have not helped retrieve the Kia Forte.