Ghana: Police Reports of Missing Person

13 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 67-year-old man, Bawa Kabir, has been reported missing after leaving his residence in Accra since July 28, 2025.

According to a Police report made by his brother, Tony Bawa, at Korle Bu Police Station in Accra, Mr Kabir left home for an unknown destination and has not returned.

All attempts to trace his whereabouts have so far been unsuccessful.

Mr Kabir Bawa is described as black in complexion. At the time of his disappearance, no details about his clothing or direction of travel were known.

The family is appealing to the general public for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about Mr Kabir's whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the family directly at 0241433419 or 0573840004.

Police investigations are ongoing.

