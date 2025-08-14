Ghana: GFA Congress Approves 3rd Presidential term limit

13 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has overwhelmingly approved an amendment to its statutes, extending the presidential term limit from two to three terms.

The decision was reached at the 31st Ordinary Session of Congress, held yesterday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Out of the 124 members present, an overwhelming 114 voted in favour of the change, representing a unanimous support for the proposal.

The amendment was one of two key items on the agenda, the other being the elevation of the Women's Football Representative on the GFA Executive Council to the role of Second Vice-President, a move aimed at strengthening gender representation at the highest level of football governance in the country.

The constitutional amendment will take immediate effect, meaning future GFA presidents will be eligible to serve up to three four-year terms.

Tuesday's Congress was attended by key football stakeholders, including representatives from the Premier League, Division One League, Women's Premier League, regional football associations, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana and other constituent bodies.

The resounding approval reflects a broad consensus within the Ghanaian football fraternity for continued structural reforms aimed at securing long-term stability, inclusivity, and competitive excellence.

