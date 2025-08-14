Ghana: Blazing Fingers Win Inter-Club Triangular Netball Tournament

The Blazing Fingers Netball Club (NC) emerged victorious in the maiden inter-club triangular netball competition played at the Baah Yard, Awoshie in Accra.

They annexed a total of six points in the three-club competition, and in the process scoring a total of 39 goals and conceding five.

In the end, they lifted the trophy at stake.

Mr Ernest O. Dankyi, Head Coach and member of the Netball Federation Ghana (NFG), told The Times Sports that the competition was to in give opportunities to the Under 13, Under 15 Netball players by organising games at the grassroots.

"From time to time, we want to encourage friendly matches between clubs to keep the players busy and keep the sport in the limelight. One of such agenda gave way for yesterday's triangular netball competition between the three clubs."

The participating clubs includes the winners, Blazing Fingers Netball Club, that is, the junior side of the Blazing Hands NC of Legon; Newbies Netball Club of Awoshie Baah Yard and Akwamufie Sports, Arts and Entertainment Foundation Netball Queens.

In highly competitive fashions, the three teams put up their best to thrill the fans although the difference in class was obvious.

Blazing Fingers NC commenced with a 25-1 win over Newbies Netball Club in the competition's opener.

Newbies, however, improved in the second game but were not strong enough to stop ASAAEF NC from recording a 13-5 victory to set the stage for a grueling final with Blazing Fingers.

It lived up to expectation despite the handsome 14-4 win recorded by the Blazing Fingers NC to emerge champions