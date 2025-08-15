Ghana: Cardinal Turkson Consoles President Mahama, Anala Family

Peter Cardinal Appiah Turkson, has visited President John Mahama at his residence on Wednesday to commiserate with him on the loss of the eight Ghanaians who perished in the helicopter crash on August 6.

He also visited the family of Squadron Leader Peter Anala to condole with the family.

The Cardinal had earlier signed the Book of Condolence at the Ministry of Defence.

Cardinal Appiah Turkson, on behalf of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC), expressed sincere condolences to President Mahama, the Government and the families of the fallen compatriots.

He assured them of his continued prayers for the government and the families for comfort and strength in "these difficult times and beyond," adding that "God, who knows best, will always be their source of strength and solace."

He also prayed for divine wisdom for the President and his cabinet to enable them make the appropriate decisions for the good of the country.

To the family of Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Cardinal Turkson said he identifies with their pain, having lost a brother himself 25 years ago through a plane crash. He prayed for strength for the family, especially the wife, mother and siblings of Peter.

The Cardinal offered prayers for the President, the bereaved families, and the nation and commanded the souls of the fallen men into the merciful hands of God to grant them peaceful rest.

Accompanying Cardinal Turkson were an Auxiliary Bishop of Accra, Most Rev. Anthony Narh Asare, the Secretary General of the National Catholic Secretariat, Rev. Fr. Clement Adjei , Rev. Fr. Dieu-Donne Kofi Davor, Director of Communications at the National Catholic Secretariat, Rev. Fr. Ebenezer Akesseh, Rev. Fr. Michael Quaicoe and Rev. Fr. Christopher Vodzogbe.