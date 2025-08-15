Ghana: Patholab Medical Laboratory Marks 25th Anniversary

Patholab Medical Laboratory has celebrated its 25th anniversary of delivering quality and affordable diagnostic services to Ghanaians, with a strong focus on preventive healthcare.

Over the years, the facility has worked to break the public's reluctance towards routine medical testing, stressing that early detection remains key to saving lives and reducing treatment costs.

Speaking during the ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Laboratory Director, Mrs Elizabeth-Irene Baitie, described the journey as one of "bringing health to the doorsteps of Ghanaians."

She noted that Patholab worked closely with clinicians, walk-in clients, and corporate organisations, providing wellness checks directly to workplaces.

Mrs Baitie stressed the importance of regular testing, citing the laboratory's motto, "Don't guess it, test it."

She explained that "Many serious health conditions go undetected because people fail to undergo routine checks," adding that "Early diagnosis not only improves treatment outcomes but also reduces healthcare costs."

"The facility serves both referred patients and individuals seeking proactive health assessments." Mrs Baitie stated.

She said over the years client feedback had been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for early detection of potentially life-threatening conditions.

A client from Patholab Medical laboratory, Mr Kwaku Sackey praised Patholab for its life-changing impact on his health and wellbeing.

Mr Sackey, who has been a client since 2006, described Patholab as "one big family" committed to preventive healthcare.

He recounted how regular checkups over the years helped detect and manage health concerns such as cholesterol and guided him into adopting healthier lifestyle habits.

"They back their advice with scientific data, helping me and my family maintain good health," he said.

Mr Sackey urged the public to prioritise routine medical screenings, stressing, "Knowledge is power don't guess it, check it."

He encouraged Ghanaians to embrace Patholab's holistic healthcare model, which combines accurate test results with personalised guidance on diet, exercise, and overall wellbeing.