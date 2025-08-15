Liberia: Biometric ID Scandal Lays Bare Deep Rot in Boakai's Government

editorial

When a government project that is central to national security collapses, the public expects the reason to be technical failure, unforeseen legal constraints, or budgetary shortfalls. What Liberians have learned about the stalled biometric identification program is far worse: credible allegations that the derailment was engineered from within by officials who placed personal enrichment above the country's strategic interests.

The revelations are staggering. According to documents and insider accounts obtained by The Liberian Investigator, the National Identification Registry (NIR) had already secured approval from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) to engage Austrian identity technology giant OeSD International GmbH. An agreement was signed. The technical justifications were airtight. National security concerns, coupled with OeSD's unmatched patents in identity management, made the choice not only defensible but arguably imperative.

Yet, instead of clearing the way for swift execution, some officials allegedly demanded US$120,000 in illicit payments from OeSD. When the company refused, those very officials moved to sabotage the arrangement, pressing the PPCC to revert to a competitive bidding process.

This is a naked abuse of public trust.

The project promised to deliver the first truly biometric IDs in Liberia's history, secure documents incorporating advanced authentication features that could not be cheaply replicated. In an age where identity fraud fuels criminal networks and undermines governance, a true biometric ID would be a "game-changer," as one source put it. And yet, because some in government could not pocket a bribe, the entire initiative was thrown into uncertainty.

On May 9 and May 28, the PPCC issued "no objection" letters to proceed with OeSD, contingent on a five-year concession plan. Then, after the alleged shakedown failed, a sudden pivot: NIR requested restricted bidding on June 10; President Joseph Boakai, acting on OeSD's complaint, formed a steering committee on July 5 to "uphold" the contract; and the PPCC slammed the door shut on July 7, ordering international competitive bidding.

Procurement law is not optional, and the president's July 5 directive to preserve an already-signed contract, if such a contract existed, puts his own judgment under scrutiny. But the deeper scandal is that the process was poisoned long before it reached the PPCC. If the allegations hold, the regulatory reversal was not a principled defense of transparency but the endgame in an act of internal sabotage.

This is governance at its most corrosive. The Liberian people have heard enough hollow pledges of reform. They have seen too many flagship projects hijacked by rent-seeking and factional power plays. Here, the damage is twofold: a critical security program lies in limbo, and the country's reputation as a serious partner for foreign investment has been further tarnished.

President Boakai's intervention, however well-intentioned, cannot be the last word. If the allegations are true, then senior officials sought to profit from a zero-cost-to-government deal, one where the contractor would finance the entire system and recover its costs through service fees. That is not only unethical, it may constitute criminal solicitation under Liberian law.

The question now is whether Liberia's anti-graft architecture has the spine to act. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the Ministry of Justice, and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission owe the public full disclosure. The individuals who allegedly demanded bribes must be named, investigated, and, if the evidence supports it, prosecuted. Anything less will confirm the popular cynicism that in Liberia, "big people" are untouchable.

This is about whether Liberia can protect the integrity of its most sensitive national projects from being auctioned off to the highest bidder, or, in this case, to those willing to pay under the table.

If the OeSD deal truly offered the best technology at no cost to taxpayers, then the collapse of that deal has already cost Liberia, politically, financially, and reputationally.

Liberians have grown weary of leaders who campaign on integrity but govern by expediency. The Boakai administration cannot hide behind process while ignoring the rot in its own ranks. The president must move beyond steering committees and public assurances. He must demand and lead a transparent, independent investigation into these bribery claims. And if he is serious about cleaning house, the first casualties of that investigation must be the saboteurs in his own government.

Every day this scandal drags on, it signals to investors, development partners, and the Liberian people that corruption remains the dominant currency in the corridors of power. That is a currency Liberia can no longer afford.

The biometric ID saga should be a watershed moment. It must either end with accountability or with yet another proof that in Liberia, impunity wins and the public loses.