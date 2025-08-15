Liberia: Fake Doctor Indicted for Murder After Surgery Led to Patient's Death

15 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Garmah Lomo

MONROVIA — A Montserrado County grand jury has indicted a man accused of posing as a doctor and performing an unauthorized surgery that allegedly killed a patient at an unaccredited clinic in Paynesville.

The indictment charges Sam Worlobah with murder in violation of Title 26, Chapter 14, Section 14.1 of Liberia's Penal Code, alleging he "criminally, unlawfully, intentionally, purposely, and knowingly" operated on Samuel P. Kollie despite not being a licensed medical practitioner.

According to prosecutors, on March 18, 2025, Kollie arrived at the Lofa Medical Service Clinic in Jacob Town with his sister, Mary Kollie, seeking treatment for acute abdominal pain. Worlobah allegedly examined the patient by lifting his legs and pressing his stomach before diagnosing him with appendicitis and Hepatitis B.

The indictment says Worlobah told Kollie he needed urgent surgery and demanded $275 for the procedure. Mary Kollie negotiated the amount to $225, which the accused accepted. Worlobah then reportedly carried out the surgery and administered pain-relief injections afterward.

Authorities allege the defendant knew he was not registered or licensed by the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) and that the clinic lacked accreditation and the minimum standards for performing major surgical procedures.

Kollie remained under observation at the clinic until 10 a.m. on March 19, when he died.

Under Liberian law, a person is guilty of murder if they purposely or knowingly cause the death of another person, or act with extreme indifference to human life. First-degree murder is punishable by death or life imprisonment.

The indictment also claims Worlobah's conduct amounted to impersonating a medical doctor, leading directly to the victim's death "against the peace and dignity of the Republic of Liberia."

Worlobah is expected to face trial in Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice.

