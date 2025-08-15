Liberia Land Authority Targets Double Land Sales in Bong County

GBARNGA — In communities across Liberia, from crowded urban margins to remote rural districts, land disputes rooted in overlapping claims, customary ambiguities, and corrupt practices continue to undermine peace and economic stability. Nationwide, between July 2015 and June 2019, the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) recorded 1,268 cases of multiple or double land sales, with Montserrado County alone accounting for 35 percent of those disputes, according to LLA. These conflicts fuel frustration, legal costs, and social tension, threatening the nation's fragile post-war progress.

Against this backdrop, Bong County has emerged as a focal point in Liberia's efforts to reclaim order in land governance. The Liberia Land Authority in Bong County is stepping up its crackdown on double land sales, illegal property grabs, and unresolved disputes, while increasing public awareness on the importance of proper land documentation.

Addressing our contributor, Bong County Land Administrator Amelia D. Cassell painted a vivid picture of the situation on the ground from the legal dangers of double land sales to the everyday struggles of landowners, especially women, trying to protect their property.

Cassell explained that the LLA's mandate includes resolving disputes, overseeing proper documentation, facilitating legal registration processes, and preventing fraudulent practices. "We are here to ease the issues, not increase them," she stressed.

Land Rights Act: A Legal Backbone

The passage of the Land Rights Act in 2018 marked a major milestone in Liberia's efforts to secure land tenure and protect citizens' property rights. The law provides clear guidelines for ownership, registration, and dispute resolution, with particular emphasis on the protection of customary land and the rights of vulnerable groups, including women and heirs. The Act has strengthened the Liberia Land Authority's authority to verify ownership, enforce registration processes, and resolve conflicts efficiently, providing a legal framework that ensures disputes are settled according to law rather than by force or tradition.

Double Land Sales: A Persistent Problem

According to Cassell, double sales where the same parcel of land is sold to more than one buyer remain a significant cause of disputes in Bong County.

"Double sale is against the law. You cannot sell one piece of land to more than two people," she said. "If you do, you can be charged with criminal conspiracy and face up to seven years in prison."

She revealed that during recent county sittings, she raised the issue with the judiciary, pointing out that some estate owners have been selling land for over 15 years without reducing the original number of plots listed on their deeds. This, she noted, fuels confusion and conflict among buyers.

To address the problem, the LLA is working with the Resident Judge to summon all estate owners for a verification conference. "We've sent communications to them, but some have refused to appear. We don't have the power to arrest, only the court can enforce the law," she said.

Since assuming her role in July last year, Cassell says the LLA has resolved numerous disputes locally, many involving widows defending land left by deceased husbands.

"Most of the cases we handle don't go to court," she explained. "We talk to both parties and settle it here. It's about protecting family heritage and making sure the right process is followed."

Moratorium Lifted, New Fee Structure Introduced

Cassell confirmed that the eight-month moratorium on certain land transactions has been officially lifted, following the development of new policies and guidelines by the LLA's Board of Commissioners.

"The moratorium was meant to give us time to put things in order so we can work effectively as a land authority," she said.

Under the revised fee regime, public land for farming, which previously cost $5 per acre, will now have different rates depending on whether the land is developed or undeveloped. Before any survey, the LLA conducts a vetting process to confirm the applicant's identity, community ties, and the land's actual status, including the presence of crops or structures.

Challenges in Service Delivery

Bong County's vast terrain poses serious logistical hurdles for land inspectors. Many remote communities cannot be reached by motorbike, and unsafe travel conditions make regular district visits difficult.

"We need vehicles, motorbikes, fuel, and logistical support to reach every district," Cassell said.

She also cited resource gaps in handling large-scale disputes, such as the ongoing conflict between the Patra community and a private company. "We need funding for surveys, food, accommodation, and transportation for our survey teams," she added.

Public Awareness and Sustainable Land Management

Cassell underscored the importance of informing the public about their land rights and the benefits of registering property through the LLA. The authority plans to use radio broadcasts, door-to-door campaigns, and community meetings to reach residents in plain, accessible language.

She also highlighted the role of chiefs and elders in customary land governance, reminding communities that customary land cannot be sold for 50 years except for essential development projects like schools, clinics, or community centers.

"We teach communities how to manage land so the next generation still benefits," she said.

Cassell urged residents to seek LLA verification before buying or selling land.

"Any document you get relating to land, bring it to us," she advised. "We will give you the right information. It can save you and your children from future conflicts."