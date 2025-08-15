Nigeria: Airport Controversy - Police to Investigate Kwam 1

The probe comes as public debate grows over the handling of a separate case involving an Ibom Air passenger who is trending after being charged in court for an aviation-related offence.

Five days after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, accusing Fuji music legend KWAM 1 of allegedly breaching aviation regulations and disrupting airline operations, the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed receipt of the petition.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the NCAA wrote to the IGP and AGF after placing KWAM 1 on a no-fly ban over what it described as unruly behaviour while boarding a ValueJet Airlines morning flight (Flight VK 201) to Lagos.

Confirming the petition in a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: "In response, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the matter, unravel the circumstances which led to the ugly incident, and ensure justice is served accordingly.

"The force hereby assures the public of its commitment to upholding safety and security within Nigeria's aviation sector, while assuring stakeholders in the sector of improved collaboration towards aviation security and strict compliance with aviation laws."

Allegations

This newspaper earlier reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, alleged that the 68-year-old musician violated aviation regulations by bringing alcohol on board a domestic flight.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to FAAN, KWAM attracted the attention of a flight attendant, who reminded him that alcohol consumption is prohibited on domestic flights in Nigeria.

The attendant reportedly asked him to surrender the flask, but the musician allegedly refused, insisting it contained medication prescribed by his doctor.

Despite repeated requests, KWAM 1 failed to comply, prompting the flight attendant to request his removal from the aircraft.

The situation escalated into a confrontation between the singer and airline officials.

In response, the FAAN blacklisted the musician while the NCAA suspended two ValueJet pilots involved in the incident -- Oluranti Ogoyi and Ivan Oloba.

Apology and plea

This newspaper also reported that the musician later apologised to Nigerians and the relevant authorities.

KWAM 1 described the incident at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as "unfortunate" and expressed regret over the events that occurred between him and ValueJet officials.

Following his apology, the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu "MC Oluomo" Akinsanya, appealed for mercy and leniency on behalf of KWAM 1 and others involved.

He urged Mr Tinubu, the NCAA, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and other relevant authorities to forgive KWAM 1, asking them to consider his legacy and longstanding contributions to the nation.