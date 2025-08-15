Liberia: Indian Envoy Hails Growing Ties With Liberia

... Ahead of 79th Independence Day

MONROVIA - India's Ambassador to Liberia has praised the "steadfast support and longstanding friendship" between the two nations, highlighting a year of deepened diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagement as his country marks its 79th Independence Day.

In a statement published alongside a 12-page special supplement in today's edition of the Daily Observer, the Ambassador reflected on India's 78 years of independence, calling it "a transformative journey shaped by innovation, excellence, democracy and the collective aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians."

He lauded Liberia's election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2026-2027, describing it as "a moment of pride not just for Liberia, but for the entire African continent," and pledged India's cooperation in advancing "global peace, justice and sustainable development" in multilateral forums.

Recalling India's first-ever all-women UN peacekeeping contingent -- the CRPF Female Formed Police Unit deployed in Liberia from 2007 to 2016 -- the Ambassador said their service "earned immense goodwill and served as an inspiration, especially for Liberian women."

Trade between the two countries reached US$396 million in 2024-25, up 54 percent from the previous year, with Liberia's exports to India growing 64 percent to US$21 million. He credited initiatives such as India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference Scheme and e-visa access for boosting commerce, particularly in medical and business travel.

On capacity building, the envoy noted that more than 450 Liberians -- including defense personnel -- have been trained in India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. In early 2025, 27 Liberian nurses attended a leadership and management course in Chandigarh.

The Ambassador also underscored strong cultural and people-to-people exchanges through events such as the International Day of Yoga and the Study in India fair.

"With optimism and shared purpose, I look forward to our partnership reaching even greater heights in the years ahead," he concluded.