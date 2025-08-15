Nigeria: 'Terrorist Party' - Canadian Judge an Ignoramus, APC Fires Back

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has fired back at Justice Phuong Ngo of the Federal Court of Canada, describing him as an ignoramus, following a judgment delivered, labelling the party and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP as terrorist organizations.

The Canadian court had reportedly upheld a ruling that classified APC and the PDP as terrorist organizations, while denying asylum to a former member, Douglas Egharevba, over his decade-long affiliation with both parties.

In a judgment delivered on June 17, 2025, Justice Ngo had dismissed Egharevba's application for judicial review after the Immigration Appeal Division, IAD, found him inadmissible under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, IRPA.

According to a report by the Peoples Gazette, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness had argued that the APC and PDP were implicated in political violence, subversion of democracy and electoral bloodshed in Nigeria.

"The presiding judge must be an ignoramus! We are not party to the suit and the court has no jurisdiction to determine the status of a Nigerian recognized political party not to talk of declaring it as a terrorist organization", said APC scribe, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

According to him, the APC is a credible Democratic political organization.

He said; "It is unfortunate that some desperate and unpatriotic Nigerians will allow the name of the country to be brought to unpalatable commentary by racist judges on account of self contrived application for asylum.

"The so-called judgement was obviously delivered from a jaundiced perspective and within the narrow confines of determining eligibility for asylum by an applicant.

"The APC is a credible democratic political organization and does not seek legitimacy from a foreign bench and under a law that has no extra territorial application".