Liberia: 'Battle of the Giants' Returns - Liberia's Strongest Set to Clash in 2025 Qualifiers

15 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Paynesville — Liberia's premier strength sports event, the Liberia Strongman and Strongwoman Qualifiers, is making a comeback.

Dubbed: "The Battle of the Giants," the competition will take place on Monday, August 25, 2025 at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Organized by the Liberia Strongman Federation with support from the Ministry of Youth & Sports, the event aims to crown the nation's strongest man and woman while boosting national pride.

A Legacy of Strength and Global Ambition

The competition has a rich history of celebrating athletic prowess. The inaugural strongman event crowned Abraham Mensah, and the second edition in December 2022 saw Benjamin Thomas, known as "No Fear," take the title.

Thomas's win was historic, making him the first to receive the $1,000 cash prize and belt.

His journey didn't stop there; he became the first Liberian to compete at the prestigious Arnold Schwarzenegger Strongman Classic in Ohio, proving that local success can open doors to international platforms.

More Than a Competition

Beyond the physical feats, this event is meant to have a positive societal impact.

According to organizers, strength sports build physical and mental resilience, promote public health by enhancing heart health and mobility, and inspire youth.

Emmanuel Paye, Co-CEO of the Liberia Strongman Federation, said the event is "a celebration of strength, resilience, and national pride." He added that it will "showcase Liberia's finest athletes and inspire a new generation to embrace strength sports."

Echoing this sentiment, Christopher Dompo, Chairman of the Event Committee, encouraged the public to attend. "This event is more than a contest; it is a testament to the unstoppable spirit of Liberia's athletes," he said.

With past champions achieving international recognition, the 2025 qualifiers are expected to inspire new contenders and solidify the competition's role as a national institution that unifies communities and nurtures champions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.