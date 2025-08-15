Liberia: 'Battle of the Giants' Returns - Liberia's Strongest Set to Clash in 2025 Qualifiers

Paynesville — Liberia's premier strength sports event, the Liberia Strongman and Strongwoman Qualifiers, is making a comeback.

Dubbed: "The Battle of the Giants," the competition will take place on Monday, August 25, 2025 at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Organized by the Liberia Strongman Federation with support from the Ministry of Youth & Sports, the event aims to crown the nation's strongest man and woman while boosting national pride.

A Legacy of Strength and Global Ambition

The competition has a rich history of celebrating athletic prowess. The inaugural strongman event crowned Abraham Mensah, and the second edition in December 2022 saw Benjamin Thomas, known as "No Fear," take the title.

Thomas's win was historic, making him the first to receive the $1,000 cash prize and belt.

His journey didn't stop there; he became the first Liberian to compete at the prestigious Arnold Schwarzenegger Strongman Classic in Ohio, proving that local success can open doors to international platforms.

More Than a Competition

Beyond the physical feats, this event is meant to have a positive societal impact.

According to organizers, strength sports build physical and mental resilience, promote public health by enhancing heart health and mobility, and inspire youth.

Emmanuel Paye, Co-CEO of the Liberia Strongman Federation, said the event is "a celebration of strength, resilience, and national pride." He added that it will "showcase Liberia's finest athletes and inspire a new generation to embrace strength sports."

Echoing this sentiment, Christopher Dompo, Chairman of the Event Committee, encouraged the public to attend. "This event is more than a contest; it is a testament to the unstoppable spirit of Liberia's athletes," he said.

With past champions achieving international recognition, the 2025 qualifiers are expected to inspire new contenders and solidify the competition's role as a national institution that unifies communities and nurtures champions.