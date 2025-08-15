Liberia: Candidates Contest Nimba County District Five By-Election Results, Threaten Legal Action

Sanniquellie — An independent candidate in the just held District # 5 By-Election in Nimba County has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the National Elections Commission official results, describing the results as a "far cry" from the actual votes counts witnessed in the district.

Candidate Borris B. Barleah claimed that alleged discrepancies and irregularities occurred in several key precincts and is demanding an urgent recount of votes.

In a formal complaint submitted to the National Elections Commission office in Sanniquellie, Mr. Barleah highlighted nine precincts out of a total of 21 precincts and 69 polling places within sixty towns in District Five where he believes alleged irregularities in voting took place.

He named the precincts as Teaplay, Bleemieplay, Dinplay, Gruzeanplay, Gbloulay, Beeplay, Lepula and Beadatuo among others.

He alleged that in these areas there were apparent procedural violations and that some votes may have been unfairly discounted or manipulated.

"I have witnessed firsthand discrepancies in the polling process and the counting procedures. The people of Nimba County deserve transparent and credible elections. I am calling on the NEC to conduct a comprehensive and transparent recount of all votes in these precincts to ensure the true will of the people is reflected," Mr. Barleah stated firmly.

Mr. Barleah has publicly rejected the NEC's outcome and vowed to pursue all legal avenues available in seeking redress and justice.

His stance adds to demands for increased electoral transparency and accountability in the county.

Female Candidate Alleges Voter Tampering and Vote Suppression

Adding to the controversy, Madam Madee Kamah Wongbay, the only female candidate in the race and a representative of the REBUILDETS Party, has raised serious concerns about alleged tampering of votes and reported a stark discrepancy in her tallying of votes

Madam Wongbay claimed that while her campaign recorded a total of 995 votes from supporters across the district, the NEC's official announcement reported only 20 votes in her favor, an overwhelming difference she described as "unbelievable" and tantamount to suppression of votes.

Addressing the media, Madam Wongbay expressed her frustration and disappointment at the "falsehood" propagated by the NEC's figures, which she contended deliberately undermines women's political participation in the region. She accused local government officials of suppressing female candidates by manipulating election procedures and intimidating voters during the campaign period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is not just about me. This is about the marginalization of women and the silencing of their voices in political decision-making processes. The numbers being reported are clearly meant to discourage women from engaging in public service and leadership roles," stated Madam Wongbay passionately.

She also highlighted broader systemic issues affecting women's involvement in politics, calling for reforms to protect the rights of female candidates and voters alike.

Community and Political Reactions

The disputed election results have sparked debates across Nimba County, with civil society groups and political activists calling for immediate intervention from election monitoring bodies and the Government of Liberia (GoL) to safeguard the electoral process.

Local residents have expressed mixed reactions, with some sympathizing with the candidates' calls for justice, while others urged patience and adherence to established legal frameworks to address the complaints.

Next Steps

The NEC has yet to respond publicly to the complaints lodged by Barleah and Wongbay. Meanwhile, both candidates have indicated their intention to pursue formal legal challenges if their demands for recount of votes and transparency are not met.

As this story develops, many in Nimba County and beyond are watching closely, hopeful that the democratic process will be upheld and that the voices of the electorate including those of women and independent candidates will be fairly represented.