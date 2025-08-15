Liberia: Deputy Minister Brunson Says Stronger Project Management Key to Delivering Liberia's County Development Agenda

Buchanan — The Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Tanneh G. Brunson, says that identifying, designing, monitoring, and evaluating projects is critical to making the County Development Agenda (CDA) work in all 15 counties.

In her remarks at the start of a four-day capacity-building workshop, Minister Brunson said effective project management is the link between development plans and real results.

"When projects are identified, designed, monitored, and evaluated, the County Development Agenda's objectives across all fifteen counties will be accomplished," she said.

The training brings together county superintendents, development officers, LISGIS, MGCSP, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other ministries, agencies, and commissions.

She explained that the workshop aims to strengthen project planning, development, and CDA coordination in line with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, adding that the CDA remains central to Liberia's national development plan.

Minister Brunson said success will depend on how well local actors turn plans into action that improves schools, health facilities, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

"The impact of this training will only be realized when local plans lead to tangible community-level results," she stressed. "You are not just planners and implementers--you are stewards of public resources and champions of community-driven development."

She encouraged participants to ask tough questions, share experiences from the field, and work together for stronger results. She assured them that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) will continue to support county-level initiatives with better budget alignment, timely disbursements, and technical assistance.

She also noted that the government is working with development partners to make sure the CDA is included in national and sectoral priorities, stressing the importance of coordination and resource mobilization.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Serena Mappy Polson, joined a panel discussion and urged participants to share practical knowledge and best practices to improve local development.

MFDP's Regional and Sectoral Planning Director, Jimmy Bokay, said clear roles and responsibilities are critical for effective implementation, while well-coordinated stakeholders can maximize development impact.

Facilitators Sedekie Kamara and Christian Togba from the Public Investment Unit emphasized that successful CDA execution starts with identifying problems, proposing solutions, and setting clear goals.

Togba, who is also an analyst, urged counties to focus on strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and identifying beneficiaries to ensure results.